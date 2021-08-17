Kerry Burnight, Ph.D. Joins Sensi.AI as Gerontology Expert Advisor

CALABASAS, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensi.ai is delighted and honored to welcome Kerry Burnight, Ph.D, as the company's Gerontology Expert Advisor. Kerry is a national expert on aging, and founder of The Gerontologist, Inc., an advisory firm helping companies gain deep and accurate understanding of the needs and preferences of older adults. Prior to the Gerontologist, Burnight served on the executive leadership team of Granpad, and a professor of Geriatric Medicine for 18 years at University of California, Irvine. She is the founder and director of the nation's first Elder Abuse Forensic Center and national non-profit, Ageless Alliance: United Against Elder Abuse. She has been awarded with the Rising Star of Medicine Award, WomanSage, the Crime Victims Service Innovation Award, U. S. Department of Justice, and the Lifetime Achievement Award, Senior Care Humanitarian Award. Burnight's work has been featured on CBS news, the Doctors, Money Matters, the Dr. Phil show, the US Department of Justice and IS Whitehouse.

Sensi, the world's first in-home virtual care agents, helps care providers transform their agencies with 24/7 hybrid care solutions, upping quality & empowering growth. The long-term care industry is in the midst of a huge crisis. Within less than a decade, 21% of the US population will be seniors. With the implications of Covid19, LTC demand is at an all times high, with 9 in every 10 older adults preferring to age at home, yet the industry is suffering the worst ever shortage in professional caregivers.

At present, we are looking at a shortage of millions of LTC workers in the market, and when it comes to treatment of vulnerable adults - consequences are sever, leading to abuse & neglect, isolation, skyrocketing costs and liability risks for agency owners.

Sensi's hybrid care solutions help agencies bridge the gap between supply and demand, empowering them to provide higher quality care during shift hours, and a 24/7 safety net off shift hours, without imposing any dependency on additional caregivers.

"We are honored to have Kerry Burnight join Sensi as Gerontology Expert Advisor," says Romi Gubes, Co-Founder & CEO. "With the aging population and massive shortage of caregivers across the US, this industry is dangerously approaching a situation where an unqualified, distributed, high-turnover workforce is caring for our loved-ones. With Kerry's long term commitment to improving quality of care across the nation, her vote of confidence in Sensi's contribution in this field is truly rewarding, and opens new opportunities for Sensi to expand its vision of creating an age-friendly world for our elders even further", adds Gubes.

About Sensi.AI

Sensi.ai is the world's first in-home virtual care agent for homecare agencies and senior care providers. The Sensi platform leverages artificial intelligence to enable care agencies to offer round-the-clock services, despite the massive shortage in caregivers, and regardless of any patient's financial capacity to afford 24/7h care. The platform provides audio analytics-based insight that helps eliminate blind-spots and enables agencies with complete visibility and transparency into each hour of care without having to rely on neither the caregiver nor the client's input.

Off shift, Sensi serves as a much-needed safety net, enabling the elderly with the confidence and independence of being on their own, in a safe, monitored environment without compromising their privacy.

