KMS Lighthouse Expands Its Knowledge Management Solution via Native Integration With Zendesk

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KMS Lighthouse has officially launched its KMS Lighthouse Zendesk integration offering: Lighthouse for Zendesk Chat and Lighthouse for Zendesk Support . Integrating KMS Lighthouse with Zendesk improves agent and customer experiences, ensuring fast, accurate access for agents to search and retrieve answers to customers' questions instantly in Lighthouse

Key aspects of the integration include the use of natural language searches from the ticket subject line as the query for fast customer service, IT, and sales support. Users also save time with Single Sign-on (SSO) where no login is needed. Yet another time-saving element is the precision of KMS Lighthouse's search-and-answer solution, powered by machine learning.

"This KMS Lighthouse app integration is native, all within Zendesk. Through the KMS Lighthouse knowledge base, agents have the ability to search and give customers the right answer the first time, so it reduces Average Handle Time and improves First Call Resolution at the same time ensuring accurate answers are provided And it's convenient ‒ you never have to leave Zendesk or switch browser tabs," said Sagi Eliyahu, CEO of KMS Lighthouse.

Learn more about KMS Lighthouse's tools for integrated knowledge on Zendesk by setting up a live demo .

About KMS Lighthouse:

KMS Lighthouse is a leading provider of cutting-edge knowledge management solutions. Lighthouse enhances every business engagement by empowering customers, employees and agents with real-time access to accurate and consistent knowledge to improve customer and employee experience alike. Lighthouse's powerful patented search functionality dramatically improves engagements across all service and sales channels, including simple integrations to existing and future self-service channels. For more information, visit https://www.kmslh.com , or email [email protected].

