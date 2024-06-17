KMS Lighthouse and lastminute.com Triumph with a Double Win at the Global Sourcing Association (GSA) 2024 Awards

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KMS Lighthouse, a global leader in knowledge management, is proud to announce its remarkable achievement of winning two prestigious awards with lastminute.com at the Global Sourcing Association (GSA) 2024 Awards. The brands were honored in the following categories:

Retail Programme of the Year: lastminute.com and KMS Lighthouse Limited

Technology Enabled Programme of the Year (Automation/AI): lastminute.com and KMS Lighthouse Limited

KMS Lighthouse was also a finalist in the Service Provider of the Year category.

The awards were presented on June 11, 2024, at a glittering ceremony held at Richmond Hill Hotel, as part of the GSA Festival of Sourcing. Celebrating its 21st year, the GSA Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate exceptional best practices in strategic sourcing.

Sagi Eliyahu, CEO of KMS Lighthouse Limited commented "We are absolutely delighted to have won these two esteemed awards. This recognition underscores the tireless dedication and innovation of our teams in delivering exceptional knowledge management solutions to our clients. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our partners at lastminute.com. The synergy and true partnership we have formed exemplify the collaborative spirit needed to drive outstanding results."

"We are thrilled to celebrate these award wins with KMS Lighthouse," said Walter Di Lello, Knowledge Manager & Procedure Team Leader at lastminute.com. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of both our teams. The collaborative partnership approach we have fostered with KMS Lighthouse has been pivotal in delivering innovative and impactful solutions. Thank you to everyone involved for their relentless commitment and excellence."

This double accolade highlights KMS Lighthouse's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and effective collaboration. The successful partnership with lastminute.com has not only enhanced the retail sector's capabilities but also set new standards in automation and AI-driven solutions.

About KMS Lighthouse:

KMS Lighthouse is a global leader in knowledge management solutions, providing innovative platforms that enhance organizational knowledge sharing and decision-making. Through advanced AI and automation technologies, KMS Lighthouse enables businesses to improve customer service, streamline operations, and achieve higher efficiency.

About lastminute.com

lastminute.com is the European Travel-Tech leader in Dynamic Holiday Packages. Our mission is to simplify, personalise, and enhance our customers' travel experience by leveraging technology. Thanks to the iconic brand lastminute.com and a rich portfolio of vertical brands, we meet the most diverse needs of travellers across the entire holiday experience. As one of the few fully licensed European tour operators, we offer unlimited real-time travel combinations thanks to our proprietary Dynamic Holiday Packaging engine, providing additional customer protection and exclusive deals. lastminute.com N.V. is a publicly traded company listed under the ticker symbol, LMN on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Media Contact:

KMS Lighthouse Ltd

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.linkedin.com/company/kms-lighthouse/

https://kmslh.com/

SOURCE KMS Lighthouse