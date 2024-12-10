KMS Lighthouse Recognized in Enterprise Knowledge Management Solutions Analyst Evaluation

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KMS Lighthouse Limited, a global leader in knowledge management, has been evaluated in the renowned The Forrester Wave™ evaluation of knowledge management solutions 2024, affirming for us our commitment to delivering innovative, enterprise-level solutions for midsize and large organizations worldwide.

The Forrester Wave™ is a guide for buyers considering their purchasing options in a technology marketplace. To offer an equitable process for all participants, Forrester follows The Forrester Wave™ Methodology to evaluate participating vendors as either Leaders, Strong Performers, or Contenders.

Sagi Eliyahu, CEO of KMS Lighthouse Limited:

"We are honored to be recognized in Forrester's evaluation, which reflects for us our dedication to transforming how enterprises manage and utilize their knowledge. We believe this recognition underscores our focus on innovation, scalability, and delivering value to organizations of all sizes. I am immensely proud of our global teams and their unwavering commitment to empowering our clients with cutting-edge, AI-driven solutions that drive business success".

Headquartered in Israel, KMS Lighthouse works with Microsoft's Azure platform, and continues to position itself as a key player in the market of knowledge management solutions for medium and large organizations. The company has about 200 employees in Israel and the United States, and has excelled thanks to the advanced integration of AI, machine learning (ML) and advanced analytics technologies, which provide solutions tailored to diverse needs. The company has been recognized for its customer-centric approach and for the constant development of new features based on direct feedback from users. The platform offers An intuitive user interface, advanced data analytics tools, and the use of gamification to encourage collaboration and adoption of knowledge management solutions.

KMS Lighthouse is also mentioned quite a bit in reports by the Israeli company Gartner and STKI. KMS lighthouse's knowledge management system increases the productivity and efficiency of its customers through an AI-driven interface that is easy to update, manage, and approve. The system is SaaS- driven with built-in integrations for applications, product catalogs, operational systems, chatbots, virtual assistants, and open API integrations with the customer's existing applications, such as CRM, ticketing, and Help Desk. In light of the ability to search for knowledge in a free language, the system eliminates the need for employee training, everything happens automatically and connects to all the leading CRM systems: Microsoft Dynamics 365, Zendesk, Genesys, Salesforce, and many others.

Learn more about The Forrester Wave™: Knowledge Management Solutions, Q4 2024 and how KMS Lighthouse Limited compares to other KM solutions.

