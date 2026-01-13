Škoda Partners with Upstream to Strengthen Cyber Resilience Across Its Connected Vehicle Ecosystem

The partnership centralizes cyber-related intelligence insights, enabling Škoda teams to identify risks earlier, streamline compliance activities, and enhance operational collaboration.

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstream today announced a strategic partnership with Škoda to support the automaker's unified, proactive approach to cybersecurity across its connected vehicles, digital services, and supporting systems. As Škoda's digital footprint expands, the need to manage cyber-related risks consistently and efficiently has become increasingly critical for both operational resilience and regulatory compliance.

Škoda partnered with Upstream to consolidate cyber threat intelligence, signals, and risk information into a single environment accessible to teams across the organisation. The partnership enables streamlined collaboration, earlier visibility into potential risks, and reduced manual effort associated with compliance processes and internal reporting.

"Our partnership with Upstream supports our activities required under R155 and helps us build a more robust cybersecurity resilience across our ecosystem. The partnership gives us the visibility and confidence we need to act proactively." — Miroslav Sivous, Threat Intelligence expert, Škoda Auto

The growing complexity of the connected vehicle ecosystem has expanded the breadth of potential cybersecurity risks for OEMs; from cloud environments and internal IT systems to consumer apps, charging infrastructure, and supply-chain partners. Regulatory frameworks such as UNECE WP.29 R155 and ISO/SAE 21434 further require structured monitoring, documentation, and risk management processes.

With Upstream's partnership, Škoda consolidates risk-related information, enabling dozens of cybersecurity and engineering professionals to review findings, share context, ask questions, and document decisions within a unified workspace. By streamlining communication and surfacing emerging issues earlier, the partnership enhances situational awareness across Škoda's connected vehicle and digital ecosystem. It also simplifies preparation for compliance reviews by organizing evidence, actions, and documentation in one structured environment.

"Škoda's proactive mindset and dedication to continuously improving their cyber-resilience processes set a strong example for the industry. They demonstrate how operational excellence and forward-thinking leadership can meaningfully elevate cybersecurity maturity." — Yoav Levy, Co-founder & CEO, Upstream Security

Operations that once required extensive coordination are now handled more efficiently, with clearer processes and reduced administrative burden. Consolidating workflows into a single environment also improves audit readiness, making compliance a natural output of day-to-day cybersecurity activities. The partnership has evolved into a continuous improvement model, with frequent communication and shared feedback loops ensuring the platform adapts to Škoda's evolving needs.

About Upstream

Upstream delivers a cloud-based, AI-powered data management platform purpose-built for connected vehicles, smart mobility, and the IoT ecosystem. By leveraging mobility data, Upstream empowers customers with advanced, AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, including detection and response (XDR), API Security, cyber threat intel, SOC services, resilience services, and more. Upstream is backed by Alliance Ventures (Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi), Volvo Group, BMW, Hyundai, MSI Insurance, Nationwide Insurance, Salesforce Ventures, Cisco Investments, CRV, Glilot Capital Partners, and Maniv Mobility. Learn more at www.upstream.auto.

About Škoda

Škoda, headquartered in Mladá Boleslav, Czech Republic, is one of the world's oldest and most established car manufacturers. As part of the Volkswagen Group, Škoda combines long-standing automotive heritage with modern engineering and digital innovation, delivering vehicles and mobility solutions across global markets.

