Konnect -Volkswagen Group Innovation Hub TLV, Chose Seebo as the Winner of Its Startups Challenge

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seebo , a pioneer in process-based Artificial Intelligence, announced today it has won the Konnect- VW Group Innovation hub TLV Startups Challenge. Seebo was chosen following a tough judging process, by a jury of experts from the Volkswagen Group leading car brands such as Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Porsche, VW Commercial Vehicles and more.

"The goal of the challenge was to find technologies that present clear business potential, cost reduction, and address real challenges." Says Stephanie Vox, Managing Director, Konnect. "Seebo's solution is market-ready and can rapidly impact production efficiency and costs. It was chosen based on the Volkswagen Group high standards and commitment to deliver to our customers top quality cars today and in the future."

Seebo was selected out of dozens of start-ups that participated in the challenge. The prize recognizes Seebo's ground-breaking technology and ensures a deep collaboration with the VW Group, for which a sum of up to 25K Euros is granted.

"We are honored to have been chosen as winners of the Smart Startups Challenge for 2019, by the leading VW Group brands, which are known for quality and innovation." Says Lior Akavia, Seebo co-founder and CEO. "We look forward to this collaboration and to being part of the VW Group on-going pursuit for improvement in production efficiency and excellence."

Seebo enables automotive manufacturers to reduce processes-driven quality losses and failures in production and assembly processes. Collecting and analyzing data from production lines and automated inspection systems, Seebo leverages predictive analytics and automated root-cause analysis, to ensure production efficiency is kept at its highest level.

About Seebo

Seebo develops process-based AI solutions, enabling manufacturers to predict & prevent losses in production yield and quality. Leveraging predictive alerts and automatic root cause insights, Seebo drives continuous process improvement and manufacturing excellence.

Seebo solutions are deployed worldwide, at manufacturing sites of multiple industries including, Automotive, Food, Chemicals and others, to optimize manufacturing by increasing throughput, while continually improving quality.

Media Contact:

Liran Akavia

Seebo

liran@seebo.com

Related Links

http://www.seebo.com/



SOURCE Seebo