Kryon and Virtual AI Team Up to Offer Full-Cycle Automation as-a-Service

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon®, the leading full-cycle automation solution provider known for its customer-centric approach to robotic process automation (RPA), today announces its game-changing Full-Cycle Automation as-a-Service (FCAaaS) in partnership with intelligent automation group Virtual AI. Kryon and Virtual AI will present the functionality alongside a featured case study with top British television channel ITV in a BrightTalk webinar on May 14th at 10:00 AM GMT, titled Frictionless Full-Cycle Automation: How ITV Found Rapid RPA Success.

Kryon's Full-Cycle Automation Suite, which combines Process Discovery™, RPA and analytics in a single, unified and easy-to-use platform, works seamlessly with Virtual AI's bespoke virtual workforce solutions. The result is a fully managed automation service that runs 24/7 in a private cloud or Virtual AI's cloud infrastructure. Once deployed, Virtual AI can create production-ready processes from scratch, carefully tailored to each customer's exact specifications. Alternatively, clients can build their own automation processes with Virtual AI's help, taking advantage of extensive software libraries for auditing, operational reporting, file checking, development guidelines, and standards compliance.

Although embarking on an automation project may seem daunting to small and medium sized businesses, the integration can be up and running within 24 hours without a technical skillset or background. Key benefits of this joint FCAaaS include:

Frictionless and straightforward setup with no upfront capital costs or long-term financial commitments

Rapid implementation and accelerated ROI, without the need to recruit a specialist RPA team

No server infrastructure or maintenance thanks to Virtual AI's secure cloud-based infrastructure, available on a monthly or annual basis

Scale up on demand whenever extra capacity is needed

"Many believe that RPA is complicated and difficult to implement. The reality couldn't be further from the truth. RPA exists to eliminate complexity and make it easier for companies to focus on their business rather than the technical backend," said Harel Tayeb, CEO of Kryon. "We're proud to partner with Virtual AI to launch FCAaaS and support our customers at a time when it's never been more important to reduce operational costs and deliver results."

"RPA is a key driver in today's digital revolution, and Kryon are leading the automation charge with their Full-Cycle Automation Suite," says Ian Whitfield, Founder of Virtual AI. "By combining Kryon's market-leading offering with our proven track record in creating bespoke virtual workforce solutions, we're smashing the barriers to entry so businesses of all sizes can enjoy the benefits of automation."

In the course of their upcoming conversation, Kryon VP Channels Daniel Peled, Virtual AI Founder Ian Whitfield, and ITV Director of Channel Operations Ian Cottrell will explore how to easily initiate a digital transformation without enlisting additional staff. They will also cover best practices for creating effective end-to-end RPA solutions, the benefits of deploying FCAaaS, and the real-life results of ITV's implementation. For more information about "Conversations with Kryon" and to register for the webinar please visit BrightTalk.

ABOUT KRYON

Kryon® is a leader in enterprise automation, offering the only platform on the market which encompasses both Process Discovery technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The Kryon Full-Cycle Automation™ solution maximizes ROI and cuts RPA implementation time by up to 80 percent. Powered by proprietary AI technology, Kryon Process Discovery™ automatically generates a comprehensive picture of business processes, evaluates them and recommends which ones to automate. Kryon offers desktop-based attended RPA, virtual-machine-based unattended RPA or a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning suite is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, Ernst & Young, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Microsoft, Santander Bank, Singtel, Verizon and Wyndham Hotel Group.

ABOUT VIRTUAL AI

Virtual AI is comprised of leading digital architects, developers and business consultants that combine experience with technology to deliver positive business outcomes for clients. Virtual AI has developed an Intelligent Automation Platform (IAP) powered by proprietary AI technology using the very best machine learning-based technologies and products including Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Document Recognition, Audio Analytics and Computer Vision, to automate and improve business processes. The company's clients include Astro, ITV, Oakwood Financial Services, Resources 4 HR, Sky and Warner Media.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902106/Kryon_Logo.jpg

Contact Details:

Chris Thatcher

[email protected]

212-999-5585

SOURCE Kryon

Related Links

https://www.kryonsystems.com/

