Kryon ‘Automation Expedition’ Global Summit Explores How Process Discovery and RPA Helps Businesses Reach New Heights

"An expedition is a journey undertaken by a group of brave, exceptional people with a particular mission. Kryon is on such a journey with our customers and partners, with a goal to deliver fast, scalable, easy-to-use automation that has an immediate impact across the entire organization," said Harel Tayeb, CEO of Kryon. "At the Kryon Automation Expedition, we will highlight how the Full-Cycle Automation model helps enterprises to first understand their business and then enable significant scale up and value to the execution of their automation initiatives. Our customers will share stories of how they are scaling up easily and empowering their employees to create a higher impact on the overall business."

Kryon users across various business ecosystems, from banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) to telcos, accounting, energy, and retail, will share first-hand accounts of how they use automation to solve challenges, save costs and achieve new levels of revenue.

This year's agenda includes the following guest speakers:

Brooks Olphin , Product Line Owner – Process & Task Mining, Johnson & Johnson

, Product Line Owner – Process & Task Mining, Johnson & Johnson Steve Sutton , Business Process Management Consultant Lead, bp

, Business Process Management Consultant Lead, bp Manuel Sevilla , Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, Capgemini Business Services

, Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, Capgemini Business Services Lesley Mast , Firm Project Manager, Rea & Associates

, Firm Project Manager, Rea & Associates Karen Mae C. Ching , EMEA FSI Industry Specialist and Program Manager, AWS

, EMEA FSI Industry Specialist and Program Manager, AWS Max Lien , VP of Corporate Development, Hyperscience

, VP of Corporate Development, Hyperscience Vitaly Rybalkin , Director of Process Automation & Robotization Center, JSC Renaissance Insurance Group

, Director of Process Automation & Robotization Center, JSC Renaissance Insurance Group Elena Christopher , Senior Vice President-Research, HFS Research

, Senior Vice President-Research, HFS Research Vijay Shankar, Partner & Practice Leader, Intelligent Automation, EY

Free registration for the two-day event is now open. To reserve your space at the Kryon Automation Expedition, go to the event site and start adding talks to your agenda.

About Kryon

A leading innovator in enterprise automation solutions, Kryon's Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform provides customers with cutting-edge technology, enhanced integration, and unprecedented accessibility through its user-friendly interface. The Kryon Full-Cycle Automation™ solution includes first-to-market features like Real-Time Process Discovery for effortless mapping of business processes with comprehensive reporting, eliminating the need for costly consultants. Kryon is the first to offer Full-Cycle Automation as a Service (FCAaaS), an agile cloud-based suite combining rapid deployment with fast, flexible scalability. Kryon offers desktop-based attended RPA, virtual-machine-based unattended RPA, or a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning suite is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, EY, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Microsoft, Santander Bank, Singtel, Verizon, and Wyndham Hotel Group.

Contact:

Michelle Barry, Chameleon Collective

[email protected]

+1 603-809-2748

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902103/Kryon_Logo.jpg

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=up2Q8nYu_Lw

SOURCE Kryon