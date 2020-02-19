Kryon Launches Version 19.5 of Its Market-leading Full-cycle Automation Suite

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon®, a leading intelligent robotic process automation (RPA) solution provider known for its business-centric approach and unique Kryon Full-Cycle Automation Suite, recently announced the release of Kryon RPA Version 19.5 and Kryon Process Discovery™ Version 19.5. These latest releases, packed with exciting features, including robots at scale, enhanced automation insights, heightened reliability and resiliency, and an improved set of triggers and advanced commands, demonstrate Kryon's absolute commitment to equipping its customers with the best and most innovative automation technology available.

Kryon RPA Version 19.5 accelerates time to deployment of Kryon's full-cycle automation solution with enhancements, such as:

Robots at scale

Self-installing robots - a new mechanism to ensure that robots are auto-updated to the latest versions

Automatic generation of robot packaging for installation at scale

Enhanced insights

Automated report that brings real transparency into manual business processes and deeper insights into exactly what's happening in the enterprise

Reports on Advanced commands and wizard usage

Reliability and resiliency

Robots with self-healing capabilities

Installation resiliency with automatic verification of prerequisites and validation of configuration coherency

Enhanced advanced commands

Advanced capabilities for common Microsoft tools, such as Excel and Outlook

Triggers support for shared folders over a variety of different technologies

Kryon Process Discovery™ Version 19.5 allows users to generate, with a single click, a personalized Discovered Process Report, PDD format, which describes in detail all the business processes selected for automation with RPA technology. Armed with this report, customers can now gain even deeper insights into exactly what is happening in their enterprises prior to commencing an automation project, ensuring automation is tailored specifically to their unique business needs.

"Kryon will continue to lead the market with our unmatched full-cycle automation suite which combines Process Discovery and RPA, enabling our customers, such as banks, insurance companies and telcos, to efficiently scale-up and accelerate RPA adoption, reaching higher ROI, lower TCO and providing an overall enhanced customer experience," said Harel Tayeb, CEO at Kryon. "By continuing to refine and add new features to our Full-Cycle Automation suite, our customers can be confident that they'll always be standing right on the leading edge of the digital revolution."

"Taken together, these releases represent a significant step towards delivering on our long-term vision of providing a full-cycle automation and orchestration solution that really goes the extra mile for our customers," said Shay Antebi, CTO at Kryon. "As we begin 2020, we look forward to reaching further milestones on our quest to provide a seamlessly integrated platform for Process Discovery and RPA, along with multi-layered management capabilities."

Kryon's innovative solutions address and solve business challenges at every step of your digital journey. To learn more, please visit https://www.kryonsystems.com/process-discovery/.

About Kryon:

Kryon is a leader in enterprise automation, offering the only platform on the market which encompasses both Process Discovery technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Kryon's Full-Cycle Automation solution maximizes ROI, cuts implementation time by up to 80 percent and allows true scale up of automation. Powered by proprietary AI technology, Kryon Process Discovery™ automatically generates a comprehensive picture of business processes, evaluates them and recommends which ones to automate. Kryon offers desktop-based attended RPA, virtual-machine-based unattended RPA or a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning suite is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Allianz, AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Ernst & Young, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Microsoft, Santander Bank, Singtel Optus, Verizon and Wyndham Hotel Group.

