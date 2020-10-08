Kryon Recognized as Major Contender in Everest Group's RPA PEAK Matrix® 2020 Assessment

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon®, the leading full-cycle automation solution provider with a customer-centric approach to robotic process automation (RPA) and process discovery, has been recognized as a Major Contender by Everest Group in its PEAK Matrix® for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Technology Vendors 2020. This report reviews 21 RPA technology vendors and positions them on Everest Group's PEAK Matrix®, categorizing them into Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants based on their capabilities and market impact.

"Kryon has been a pioneer in integrating RPA and desktop process mining capabilities to discover and automate processes at scale," said Amardeep Modi, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Expansion of its client base across geographies and verticals, superior customer satisfaction, and addition of differentiated capabilities, such as automatic workflow generation, a SaaS offering, and auto-recovery are some of the key factors that contributed to its strong position on the RPA Products PEAK Matrix®."

Based on a detailed assessment of Kryon's capabilities and conversations with Kryon's intelligent automation customers, the report highlights Kryon's strengths:

Kryon's vision to facilitate organizational transformation by enabling continuous optimization of processes through its automation platform

by enabling continuous optimization of processes through its automation platform Enabling acceleration and scaling up of automation initiatives – Kryon P rocess Discovery captures and analyzes user actions across multiple desktops to generate process maps and identify automation opportunities

– captures and analyzes user actions across multiple desktops to generate process maps and identify automation opportunities High rating by Kryon customers for the platform's ease of use and robot development due to low-code design approach

and Kryon enables users to use attended robots in "do it" mode to perform specific tasks and "guide me" mode for on-screen step-by-step process guidance; quite relevant in remote working environments

in "do it" mode to perform specific tasks and "guide me" mode for on-screen quite relevant in remote working environments Customers expressed high satisfaction level for customer service and product support

"For the fourth consecutive time, we are honored to be included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for RPA as Contenders," said Harel Tayeb, CEO of Kryon. "Kryon's relentless pursuit of innovation and commitment to customer satisfaction make us well-positioned to lead the RPA industry into its next phase of growth and widespread adoption."

In September, Kryon released two industry-first products: Full Cycle Automation-as-a-Service, delivering Process Discovery and RPA via Amazon Web Services (AWS); and real-time Process Discovery as part of its latest version of Full-Cycle Automation.

A complimentary copy of the report extract is available on the Kryon website here.

About Kryon

Kryon ® is a leader in enterprise automation, offering the only platform on the market which encompasses both Process Discovery technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The Kryon Full-Cycle Automation™ solution maximizes ROI by 352% according to Forrester Research and cuts RPA implementation time by up to 80 percent. Powered by proprietary AI technology, Kryon Process Discovery™ automatically generates a comprehensive picture of business processes, evaluates them, and recommends which ones to automate. Kryon offers desktop-based attended RPA, virtual-machine-based unattended RPA, or a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning suite is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, EY, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Santander Bank, Verizon, and Wyndham Hotel Group.

