Kryon V-Bot Automates Large-Scale Scheduling of COVID-19 Vaccinations

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon ®, the leading full-cycle automation solution provider known for its customer-centric approach to robotic process automation (RPA) and process discovery, today announced the worldwide availability of its new, off-the-shelf bot, V-Bot. This software bot accelerates and streamlines the scheduling of hundreds of thousands of patient appointments to receive the two-shot vaccine for COVID-19. Clalit Health Services, the largest healthcare maintenance organization (HMO) in Israel, has already used the Kryon V-Bot to schedule more than 100,000 vaccine appointments per day. Israel leads the world in COVID vaccinations and having already vaccinated 30% of its eight million citizens.

"Kryon is proud to help Israel mobilize the world's fastest and most extensive COVID-19 vaccination drive. Our mission now is to replicate this success on a global scale. By automating the multi-step process of scheduling vaccine appointments, Kryon's scalable V-bot can easily support this critical effort and get the vaccine first to people who need it most, and then to the population at large," said Harel Tayeb, CEO of Kryon. "A worldwide vaccine rollout has presented healthcare organizations with an unprecedented number of operational problems. Automation is the only way to improve efficiency and ensure the maximum number of people receive vaccinations in a timely manner."

The logistical problems facing healthcare organizations attempting a controlled COVID-19 vaccine roll-out are astounding. Many hospitals, healthcare providers and HMOs receive vaccines with little notice, placing enormous stress on support staff to schedule last minute appointments and use every available dose. By automating scheduling based on eligibility criteria, the burden is lifted allowing them to focus on areas that require a human touch, like patient care and service.

"We are investing significant effort in digitally transforming our processes and systems to provide seamless and personalized customer experience for our members," said Liora Shechter, VP Digital & Technology division at Clalit Health Services. "Automation has become one of the key pillars supporting Clalit's digital transformation agenda."

"We were faced with the huge challenge of rolling out hundreds of thousands of vaccines to our members at an extremely rapid pace," said Ofer Bar, CTO Internet at Clalit Health Services, "With 100 bots now working to efficiently schedule vaccine appointments, we have realized the how quickly we can create new automations, and we launched more additional initiatives to streamline patient records management across various systems."

Kryon is offering the V-Bot to all healthcare providers to expedite the required double-appointment setting. The purchase of Kryon V-Bot includes an unlimited amount of software bots to assist in the mass scheduling. Further, Kryon will also customize the automation workflow of an organization's patient scheduling process based on an individual organization's structure and needs.

For more information about the Kryon V-Bot and how it helps healthcare organizations, contact Kryon.

ABOUT KRYON

Kryon ® is a leader in enterprise automation, offering the only platform on the market which encompasses both Process Discovery technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The Kryon Full-Cycle Automation™ solution maximizes ROI by 352% according to Forrester Research and cuts RPA implementation time by up to 80 percent. Powered by proprietary AI technology, Kryon Process Discovery™ automatically generates a comprehensive picture of business processes, evaluates them, and recommends which ones to automate. Kryon offers desktop-based attended RPA, virtual-machine-based unattended RPA, or a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning suite is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, EY, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Microsoft, Santander Bank, Singtel, Verizon, and Wyndham Hotel Group.

