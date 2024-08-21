Lama AI and Bridge Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Commercial Lending Distribution

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lama AI, the award-winning AI-powered origination technology provider for the financial industry is pleased to announce a new partnership with Bridge. Bridge is a cutting-edge digital platform that connects business owners seeking capital with a diverse network of lenders.

This strategic partnership allows Lama AI customers to benefit from access to Bridge's marketplace - sourcing business loan needs through various sources and partnerships. Complementing the multitude of available sources within Lama AI, this collaboration offers banks the option to grow their portfolio through diversified deal flow sources, while dramatically increasing efficiencies around pre-qualification and end-to-end origination.

Renowned for its revolutionary approach to Responsible AI in banking, Lama AI enables banks and credit unions to boost efficiency by 10x and drive significant portfolio growth with advanced AI capabilities, including AI-assistant, smart document management, and automated credit decisioning workflows. Flow, Lama AI's embedded distribution product, transforms how financial institutions access opportunities. It allows banks to connect with a vast array of distribution channels, and enhance distribution efficacy at the click of a button.

"We're thrilled to partner with Lama AI, which shares our mission to improve and make commercial lending more accessible for underrepresented communities," said Harte Thompson, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Bridge. "This collaboration enhances our ability to connect business owners with the best lending opportunities, providing a seamless and efficient solution that benefits both lenders and borrowers. By leveraging Lama AI's advanced capabilities, we are confident in our ability to expand our reach and better serve the diverse needs of our clients."

"We are excited to partner with Rohit, Harte, and the Bridge team, marking a significant step toward democratizing market collaboration and unlocking opportunities in the business lending landscape," said Omri Yacubovich, CEO & Co-Founder of Lama AI. "Banks shouldn't limit their future growth to a single source of loan opportunities. Instead, they should focus on ensuring their technological readiness to expand their reach, enabling them to become agile and efficient players in digital and embedded lending ecosystems."

About Bridge

Bridge is a digital platform that connects middle-market borrowers with a diverse network of debt capital providers. Through Bridge, businesses and real estate developers gain access to a transparent, simple, and competitive financing process, while lenders expand their reach to connect with new target market clients. Lenders on Bridge include Regional and National Commercial Banks, Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), Minority Depository Institutions, and Private Lenders. Bridge has also established corporate partnerships with industry leaders such as Walmart, Hilton, Best Buy, Chipotle, and Verishop, and is backed by investors including Citi, US Bank, Fifth Third, TTV Capital, Fin Capital and more. Learn more at bridgemarketplace.com.

About Lama AI

Lama AI provides an award-winning end-to-end origination platform, helping banks boost efficiency while supporting significant portfolio growth. Trusted by leading community and regional banks, Lama AI enables its partners to onboard customers quickly while offering a wider range of financial products without compromising target risk levels. Lama AI is on a mission to provide small businesses with fair capital in a more profitable and user-friendly manner. Learn more at https://lama.ai

