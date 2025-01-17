Landmark $8.7 Billion Defense Deal Highlights Israel's Innovation, as Nukkleus Aligns with Growing Air Defense Momentum

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nukkleus, Inc. ("Nukkleus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUKK).

A recent Ynetreport unveiled a transformative step in Israel's defense industry: a major contract between the Ministry of Defense and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, marking the first agreement under the newly approved $8.7 billion U.S. defense assistance package. This milestone underscores Israel's strategic focus on bolstering its air defense capabilities and unique anti-missile strength while showcasing its leadership in cutting-edge technologies such as the Iron Dome and next-generation systems like the Iron Beam.

The U.S. assistance package allocates $5.2 billion specifically to enhance Israel's air defense systems, enabling a rapid expansion in the production of interceptors and the development of innovative technologies to address modern threats. The Iron Dome, in particular, has proven itself as one of the most effective missile interception systems globally, with exceptional success rates during recent conflicts.

Nukkleus Leverages Strategic Acquisition to Support Rising Demand

Five weeks ago, Nukkleus announced its proposed acquisition of a 51% stake in Star 26 Capital Inc., which owns Rimon—an exclusive provider of certain components for Iron Dome systems sold globally. With defense spending and demand for advanced air defense systems surging, management believes Nukkleus is strategically poised to benefit from the sector's expected growth. There is no guarantee that the acquisition, which is subject to shareholder approval, will close.

"The Ynet report emphasizes the unique role Israel plays in advancing defense technologies that the world needs today," said Menny Shalom, CEO of Nukkleus. "This is a pivotal moment for the industry, and Nukkleus is proud to align its vision with the demand for innovative solutions that address global security challenges."

Economic and Strategic Impact of Defense Investments

The $8.7 billion assistance package and associated deals, including Rafael's Iron Dome production expansion, are expected to drive significant economic activity. Thousands of new jobs in the defense industry are anticipated, highlighting the broader economic benefits of defense investments.

Global Demand for Proven Defense Technologies

The Ynet report reflects a growing reliance on Israeli defense technologies, celebrated for their battlefield-tested reliability and scalability. The Iron Dome, which has intercepted thousands of rockets and missiles with unmatched precision, represents the pinnacle of operational excellence. Emerging systems like the Iron Beam laser defense technology are expected to further elevate Israel's standing as a global defense innovator.

Positioned for Growth

Management believes that Nukkleus, by strategically aligning its resources with Israel's globally recognized defense innovations, is positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for advanced defense technologies. The Company continues to explore high-impact opportunities while contributing to global security advancements with the goal of generating sustainable value for its stakeholders.

About Nukkleus Inc.

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ: NUKK) is a Nasdaq-listed company focused on innovative acquisition strategies in key sectors, including defense, financial services, real estate, and technology. Through targeted investments and operational excellence, Nukkleus seeks to accelerate growth and deliver measurable returns for stakeholders, reshaping industries and fostering sustainable value creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," or comparable terminology referencing future events, conditions or circumstances, or the negative of such terms. Although Nukkleus believes that it has a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, they are based on management's current beliefs and expectations about future events and circumstances and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Risk factors described under "Risk Factors" in Nukkleus' most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K, as updated from time to time in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Nukkleus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Yair Ohayon

Chief Marketing Officer, Nukkleus Inc.

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Nukkleus Inc.