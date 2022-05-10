Lanner Electronics Launches Falcon H8 PCIe AI Accelerator Card, Powered by Hailo-8™AI Processors

Lanner Electronics & Hailo collaborate on one of the most cost-efficient PCIe accelerator cards on the market, with record high tera operations per second (TOPS), enabling high-end deep learning applications on edge servers

NEW TAIPEI, Taiwan and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanner Electronics, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of intelligent edge computing appliances, announced its first Hailo-8™AI-powered PCIe accelerator card, the Falcon H8. Lanner collaborated with leading AI (Artificial Intelligence) chipmaker Hailo to design the Falcon H8, enabling scalable and powerful intelligent video analytics applications for multiple industries operating at the edge, including intelligent transport systems (ITS), smart cities, smart retail, and Industry 4.0. The Falcon H8 is one of the most cost-efficient PCIe AI accelerator cards on the market, with a low power consumption and record high of up to 156 tera operations per second (TOPS) to allow high-end deep learning applications on edge servers.

Lanner's Falcon H8 modular, PCIe FHHL form factor provides a compact and easily deployable solution for engineers looking to offload CPU loading for low-latency deep learning inference. With high-density AI processors, the Falcon H8 accommodates 4, 5, or 6 Hailo-8™ AI processors, offering a modular, cost-effective Edge AI solution with high processing capabilities and power efficiency. Through a standard PCIe interface, the Falcon H8 AI Accelerator Card enables legacy devices such as NVRs, Edge AI boxes, Industrial PCs and robots to run video-intensive, mission-critical Edge AI applications such as video analytics, traffic management, access control, and beyond.

The Falcon H8 delivers unprecedented inference processing of over 15,000 Frames Per Second (FPS) for MobileNet-v2 and 8,000 FPS for ResNet-50. Its performance is up to 4x more cost effective (TOPS/$) and 2x more power efficient (TOPS/W) compared to leading GPU-based solutions.

"Optimized for AI functionality, performance, and ease of deployment, Lanner is pleased to partner with Hailo to design a next-gen AI accelerator card that brings top-performing AI computing to the edge of industrial IoT," said Jeans Tseng, CTO of Lanner Electronics. "Our expertise in creating high-density hardware platforms, combined with Hailo's state-of-the-art neural chip and software framework, provides service providers and system integrators a best-in-class AI accelerator that enables running deep learning applications most efficiently with the lowest total cost of ownership."

"The integration of Lanner's Falcon H8 and the Hailo-8 provides unmatched AI performance at the edge. This joint solution is more powerful, scalable, and cost-effective than other solutions available on the market today," said Orr Danon, CEO and Co-Founder of Hailo. "Our collaboration with Lanner will better power edge devices across industries, including transportation, smart cities, smart retail, industrial IoT, and more."

About Lanner Electronics

Lanner Electronics is a world-leading hardware provider for advanced network appliances, ruggedized edge AI appliances. Lanner's Edge AI hardware platforms bring proven reliability, with a purpose-built design that can withstand the distinct challenges of the industrial edge and enable mission-critical applications such as video analytics, traffic management, access control, and beyond.

About Hailo

Hailo, an AI-focused, Israel-based chipmaker, has developed a specialized Artificial Intelligence (AI) processor that delivers the performance of a data center-class computer to edge devices. Hailo's AI processor reimagines traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. Supported by its Hailo-8™ M.2 and Mini PCIe high-performance AI acceleration modules, the deep learning processor is designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a wide variety of sectors including automotive, industry 4.0, smart cities, smart homes, and retail.

SOURCE Lanner Electronics, Inc