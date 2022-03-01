Latest Report on Global Challenge of Falls by Essence SmartCare and the Aging2.0 Collective Reveals Negative Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic and Highlights the Need for Better Mitigation through Technological Solutions

Drawn from dozens of peer-reviewed studies on elderly care, the research further analyzes how the ongoing pandemic has exacerbated fall-related challenges. It highlights how, due to increased frailty from lack of exercise and movement during coronavirus lockdowns, in addition to shortages of care staff, there is a critical likelihood of increased incidences.

"We are proud to lead this significant research project highlighting such an important issue. It helps pave the way to improving the care services that prevent and respond rapidly to fall incidents," said Barak Katz, General Manager of Essence SmartCare. "Understanding the enormity of the issue and the technological solutions available to tackle it is part of Essence's commitment to improving the lives of elderly and vulnerable populations in order to mitigate the devastating impact of falls and fall-related injuries."

The report further assesses various technologies and strategies that can be deployed to reduce the number of falls and the severity of their outcomes, noting fall assessment solutions and fall detection technology as scalable, affordable and time-efficient interventions.

According to the research, falls are increasing globally due to the world's growing aging population. In 2019, there were 703 million people aged 65 and over, a number that is projected to reach 1.5 billion by 2050. The report warns that, if preventive and proactive measures are not taken in the immediate future, "catastrophic consequences" will ensue.

"In the U.S. alone, some $50 billion is spent annually on medical costs related to non-fatal fall injuries and $754 million is spent related to fatal falls, while the global cost is expected to increase to $240 billion by 2040," said Stephen Johnston, Co-founder of Aging2.0. "The research cited in this report sheds light on the various challenges, while also exploring various strategies that can be deployed to reduce the number of falls and alleviate the burden on health systems and care providers."

"Essence has developed a variety of fall detection solutions, including an AI-based battery-operated radar sensor," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. "We are now in the process of developing predictive fall technology that will significantly reduce the number of falls experienced by seniors, lowering the cost for governments and healthcare providers."

About Essence SmartCare

Essence SmartCare, part of the Essence Group, develops pioneering Health & Care platforms for market-leading healthcare and senior care providers, enabling smart preventive care and emergency response so seniors can live life to the fullest –with total peace of mind. Partnering with Essence SmartCare helps position companies as progressive, forward-thinking and in touch with the need to enable elderly and vulnerable people to lead more independent and safer lives.

About Aging2.0

Founded in 2012 by Stephen Johnston and Katy Fike, Aging2.0 strives to accelerate innovation to address the biggest challenges and opportunities in aging. Aging2.0's international, interdisciplinary and intergenerational community has grown to 40k+ innovators across 31 countries. It's volunteer-run chapter network, which spans over 130 cities, has hosted more than 1000 events around the world and it is now building out the world's first collective intelligence platform for innovation in aging, The Collective.

