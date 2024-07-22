LeakZon LTD Emerges from Stealth Mode with Seed Investment from PEAL HOLDINGS A.A LTD

KFAR SABA, Israel, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LeakZon LTD, a pioneering company in water management technology, has emerged from stealth mode with a significant seed investment from PEAL HOLDINGS A.A LTD. In the face of a global climate crisis, LeakZon addresses the urgent need to conserve every drop of water. The company has developed a unique AI engine that efficiently manages urban water networks, providing essential insights to water utilities to reduce response time and address water anomalies.

As a global remote meter reading leader equipped with established patents in the metering industry and renowned expertise in water distribution networks, LeakZon firmly asserts that utility personnel faces challenges in managing the substantial influx of data from field sensors and water meters daily. This data overload impedes their ability to derive valuable and actionable insights.

LeakZon alleviates this pain by providing comprehensive solutions that streamline data analysis, saving utilities time and resources while enhancing network management capabilities.

LeakZon's SAAS solution, currently in beta with several municipalities in Israel and the US, is set for its official launch in October 2024 at the WEFTEC conference in New Orleans, USA. With a focus on the US market, LeakZon aims to combat water losses across various verticals, including municipalities, government agencies, and water utilities. The company's R&D is based in Israel, and plans to open branches in the US and Europe in the coming months.

"In a world demanding faster and smarter action to combat climate change, LeakZon stands at the forefront of technology, committed to creating a better world," said CEO and Co-Founder Mr. Dan Winter. "LeakZon isn't just another high-tech company; it has a mission to safeguard the planet for future generations. Our cutting-edge technology and AI and a commitment to societal good allow every employee to wake up each morning with purpose."

PEAL HOLDINGS A.A LTD expressed their confidence in LeakZon, highlighting the team's passion and commitment to revolutionizing water technology to combat the climate crisis and prioritize sustainability. "We firmly believe LeakZon's passion, technology, and vision will soon be integral to water utilities worldwide," they stated.

About LeakZon LTD

LeakZon LTD is a leader in water management technology, leveraging AI to provide innovative solutions for urban water networks. With a mission to combat climate change and safeguard the planet for future generations, LeakZon is committed to advancing water technology and sustainability.

About PEAL HOLDINGS A.A LTD

PEAL HOLDINGS A.A LTD investment firm funds innovative technologies and companies prioritizing sustainability. Their investment in LeakZon underscores their commitment to supporting groundbreaking solutions in water management.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tomer Eisner, CMO

LeakZon LTD

Phone (US): +1 646 797 2797

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LeakZon LTD