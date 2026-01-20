Legato Raises $7 Million Seed to Power Software Platforms with Vibe App Creation for Business Users

Legato's AI-powered engine enables B2B platforms to stay ahead in the AI race by allowing non-technical users to easily build their tailored apps directly inside the product.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legato, pioneers of in-platform vibe app creation for business users, announced today a $7 million seed round led by S Capital VC, with participation from Cerca Partners. Led by two female founders, Legato is the first solution that enables SaaS platforms to embed an AI builder directly inside their products, empowering any user to implement, customize, and automate in simple language while the vendor maintains full governance and control. Legato will be using the funds to accelerate its R&D and expand the AI team.

Implementing customizations in SaaS platforms can be lengthy and expensive, in some cases taking months to deliver, which limits product adoption. SaaS customers dedicate huge budgets to external consultancy and implementation services, exceeding in certain cases more than half the budget spent on the platform itself. Nevertheless, due to the massive complexities involved, companies still struggle to successfully adopt these products, leading to churn and missed expansion opportunities.

Users in the agentic era are turning to the emerging class of readily available commercial AI tools to try and build solutions to meet their needs. This risks vendors losing long-term customer commitment, limiting visibility on platform usage and impacting their overall competitive edge. In the last few years many vendors have also introduced no-code builders, and most recently some have launched vibe coding capabilities - but these tools leave business users dependent on the technical teams they were designed for.

Legato's solution is a breakthrough for software creation; built for business users rather than developers alone, and primed to unlock a new sustainable growth model for SaaS vendors known as the Platform Creator Economy. In this model, users take on the role of professional services, building bespoke product extensions within the platform at significantly reduced costs and in a fraction of the time.

"SaaS platforms are realizing that equipping developers and admins with better no-code or vibe-coding builders is no longer enough," said Dana Rochman, CEO and Co-Founder of Legato. "The next battleground in the vendor AI race will be about empowering business users – those who understand the needs best – to create what they need themselves. Legato brings vibe app creation directly to non-technical users, turning professional services into an autonomous, in-product experience that is available to anyone. It's a win-win: platforms stay competitive and retain ownership of creation, while users can create tools around their business needs, in minutes rather than months."

Operating a multi-agent AI system behind the scenes, Legato's engine replicates a virtual professional services team. It collaborates to build apps, workflows, or AI agents safely within the platform, so business users, partners and internal teams can easily build the applications they need without long and costly professional service cycles. Users simply describe their requirements in plain language, and Legato instantly generates production-ready software while maintaining full visibility and governance for the platform.

"While the multi-billion dollar professional services market continues to grow at speed, in a large part due to platform customization needs, SaaS vendors are missing out on enormous revenue generating opportunities. With Legato, customizations are compressed into hours rather than months, saving time and resources on traditional professional services and turning the tide for SaaS platforms at risk of slowdown." said Aya Peterburg, Managing Partner, S Capital VC. "The founders, Dana and Shlomit have faced firsthand the obstacles SaaS platforms are up against. Combining deep enterprise and AI expertise alongside an exceptional ability to execute, Legato is transforming SaaS software into fully extendable AI platforms that provide platform adoption from day one."

With its vibe app creation engine embedded in B2B platforms, Legato is pioneering the next phase of AI-driven, user-inspired software creation. Its innovative growth model, the Platform Creator Economy, enables platforms to grow organically through their own users and partners, developing verticalized apps and features tailored to their needs and published to marketplaces. This allows vendors to generate revenue from community-driven innovation.

Legato is currently working with a range of SaaS platforms, from CRMs to HR Tech platforms, and intends on widening its reach beyond SaaS. Whether in financial services or healthcare, telecoms or energy, any platform which has APIs would benefit from offering an autonomous, AI-powered professional services experience to their users.

Founded by Dana Rochman and Shlomit Tennenbaum in 2025, Legato is pioneering vibe app creation for software platforms with an embedded AI builder that enables fully customizable products. It empowers any type of user, without technical skills, to implement, customize, and automate in plain language. With Legato, platforms enable adaptability without long or costly professional-services cycles, maximizing adoption, retention, and expansion. Legato's mission is to help SaaS platforms stay ahead in the AI race by turning every user into a creator and every platform into a self-growing ecosystem. Learn more at www.legato.ai.

