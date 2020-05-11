Leslie's Pool Supplies Joins Forces With Coral Drowning-Detection Systems to Promote Pool Safety Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leslie's Pool Supplies, in its commitment to help prevent pool drownings across the U.S., will carry the Coral Manta 3000, a unique Artificial Intelligence-based drowning prevention system, online and in selected stores.

"As the world's largest pool supply and service retailer, Leslie's is committed to providing its customers a wide selection of the latest safety products and technology as part of our ongoing mission to prevent pool drownings," said Leslie's Pool Supplies Vice President of Communications Tracy Dick. "With the addition of the Coral Manta 3000 to our wide assortment, Leslie's customers now have new way to make their pools safer for their families and guests with its AI-based pool safety system for residential pools."

"We are thrilled to see an industry leader such as Leslie's committed to promoting pool safety and drowning prevention across the U.S." says Eyal Golan, Co-Founder & CEO, Coral Drowning Detection Systems. "With drowning being #1 cause of accidental death among kids ages 1-4, and the #2 cause among children ages 5-18, having Leslie's harness their market presence, credibility, and country-wide reach to help spread awareness and provide direct accessibility to the most advanced technology systems for drowning prevention is an imperative step in winning this battle. As we do with our customers worldwide, we are committed to provide Leslie's consumer-base with unparalleled pool safety and 24/7 customer support, as we see every such customer as an important ambassador in changing the horrible statistics of pool drowning worldwide."

The Coral Manta is now available for purchase at LesliesPool.com and in select stores. To find a store near you, visit https://www.lesliespool.com/stores.html.

About Leslie's Pool Supplies

Founded in 1963, Phoenix-based Leslie's Pool Supplies is the world's largest specialty retailer of swimming pool and spa chemicals, pool cleaners, pool equipment, cleaning accessories, water additives, pool toys and floats, and water safety equipment. Leslie's owns and operates more than 925 stores in 36 states and offers free, on-site water testing, expert advice on pool maintenance and free in-store labor on repairs. Leslie's is committed to pool and water safety, and the company gives a portion of its sales of pool safety products to provide swimming lessons in communities where it has locations. Leslie's is a proud sponsor of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Ronald McDonald House and Banner Health Foundation, as well as local charities and YMCAs. For more information, go to www.lesliespool.com.

About Coral Drowning Detection

Coral Detection Systems LTD is an Israeli based company that specializes in the development and manufacturing of AI-based drowning detection systems. It is the developer of the renowned Coral Manta 3000 - the world's first AI Based pool safety system for residential pools.

The Coral Manta 3000 provides 24/7 active drowning detection, preventing both unauthorized access to the pool, as well as alerts on risk of drowning while the pool is in use. It is trained to detect people under the water, does not need to be deactivated during normal use, and serves as a dedicated water-watcher keeping your pools safe. For more information, go to https://coraldrowningdetection.com/

SOURCE Coral Drowning Detection and Leslie’s Pool Supplies