Lili Scales To Serve Multi Employee Small Businesses, Offering Free Online Business Banking

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lili , the award winning business banking platform with over 200,000 businesses served, today announced a major shift in its offering as it moves upmarket to serve growing, multi employee small businesses.

In 2026, Lili is making a decisive change to its business. After building its reputation with freelancers and solopreneurs, the company is now designed specifically for higher revenue, multi employee small businesses with more complex financial needs. Lili is backing that move by making advanced business banking free, including $3M FDIC insurance, up to 4.00% APY on savings, and 7-day customer support.

As part of this shift, Lili is introducing free online banking for small businesses in the US. The company's Core plan now delivers full featured business banking with a $0 monthly fee, no hidden charges, high payment limits, and up to $3 million in FDIC insurance, removing cost barriers that often slow down scaling companies.

Lili's free Core plan is built for speed and volume. Businesses can send and receive domestic and international wire transfers, access expedited check deposits and Express ACH, and securely grant access to accountants and team members. Companies can also earn up to 4.00% APY on business savings with no lockups, no minimums, and daily earnings on every dollar.

Built for growing businesses, Lili integrates seamlessly with the tools small businesses already rely on, including QuickBooks, Xero, Stripe, Shopify, and Gusto, allowing banking to fit naturally into existing workflows.

Lili operates as a digital first banking platform, delivering business banking through a streamlined online experience rather than physical branches. Lili is a financial technology company, while banking services including deposit accounts and FDIC insurance up to $3M are provided through a partnership with Sunrise Banks, a Member FDIC institution, and Lili's sweep network of program banks.

"Small businesses do not stand still. As they grow, their financial needs become more complex, faster, and more demanding. We built Lili to support businesses as they scale," said Lilac Bar David, CEO of Lili. "Making advanced business banking free is our way of removing friction and giving growing companies the infrastructure they actually need."

