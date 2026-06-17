/C O R R E C T I O N -- Limitless Labs/

In the news release, Limitless Labs raises $20M Series A to Expand Its Physical AI Foundation Model and Platform for Precision Manufacturing, issued 16-Jun-2026 by Limitless Labs over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the second company mentioned in the subtitle should be "Iscar" rather than "Cadillac F1" as originally issued inadvertently. The second paragraph has also been updated accordingly. The complete, corrected release follows:

Limitless Labs raises $20M Series A to Expand Its Physical AI Foundation Model and Platform for Precision Manufacturing

Building the physical world's first agentic AI foundation model, already deployed with Blue Origin, Iscar, and Sandvik, the company is bringing AI out of the digital world and onto the factory floor

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Limitless Labs (formerly LimitlessCNC), the world's first Agentic Physical AI platform for CAD/CAM (Computer-Aided Design and Computer-Aided Manufacturing) in mechanical manufacturing, today announced a $20 million Series A round co-led by Dell Technologies Capital and Square Peg, with participation from Grove Ventures, Meron Capital, and Kinetica. The agent works inside the CAD/CAM systems that engineers already use, helping manufacturers capture, standardize, and scale the expertise of their most experienced programmers.

Since emerging from stealth, Limitless Labs has scaled from initial pilots to full production deployments with Blue Origin, Sandvik, and Iscar across aerospace, defense, motorsports, and industrial machinery, reducing CNC programming time by up to 50%. The platform is ITAR-compliant and deployable on AWS GovCloud, meeting the rigorous security requirements of the industry's most regulated environments.

As demand for complex, high-precision parts grows, manufacturers are facing a deepening talent crisis. Nearly a quarter of the US manufacturing workforce is 55 or older, and 97% of manufacturers cite knowledge retention as their top concern. With 409,000 positions already unfilled, a gap projected to reach 1.9 million by 2033, programming critical aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial parts still depends on manual work, tribal knowledge, and years of hard-won experience.

"The manufacturing world doesn't just need more automation, it needs a better way to capture and scale the expertise that still lives inside the heads of a relatively small number of experienced machinists," said David Priev, Co-founder and CEO of Limitless Labs. "We built Limitless Labs to work inside the CAD/CAM systems manufacturers already use, helping teams standardize best practices, reduce programming bottlenecks, and free senior programmers to focus on the hardest work, without giving up control. We believe the next major AI platform will be built for the physical world, and that starts with giving manufacturers a way to scale their best knowledge across every new part and every new engineer."

At the core of the platform is the company's Physical AI Foundation Model, trained not on text or generic code, but on the physics of metal cutting, CAD geometry, and the operational constraints of real machines. The model powers Limitless Labs' CAM Agent, which currently works inside platforms such as Mastercam, NX, and Creo. Given a CAD file, the CAM Agent identifies features, recommends tools, sequences operations, generates toolpaths, and helps produce a shop-floor-ready program, reducing programming time by up to 50% while engineers maintain control of the workflow.

"Limitless Labs represents the next wave of enterprise AI, moving beyond digital workflows and into the physical world of precision manufacturing," said Yair Snir, Managing Director at Dell Technologies Capital. "Their unique foundation model and the caliber of their production deployments gave us conviction that this team is building the defining platform for AI in manufacturing."

"Eighteen months ago, we backed Limitless Labs' vision that agentic AI could transform the factory floor," said Lior Handelsman, General Partner at Grove Ventures and Co-Founder of SolarEdge. "What the team has achieved since then has exceeded expectations. They are combining deep technical innovation with practical software in a way that could reshape how the world's most critical parts are made."

The new funding will be used to build out a dedicated U.S. commercial organization, advance its Physical AI Foundation Model toward closed-loop CNC automation, and grow its CAM Agent, which helps manufacturers automate key parts of CNC programming inside the CAD/CAM systems engineers already use. The company plans to expand its deep-tech research lab in Tel Aviv and expects to roughly double headcount over the next 12 months. Limitless Labs will also be in attendance at Reindustrialize 2026 on June 16-17 in Detroit, Michigan, taking part in the push to rebuild American manufacturing, which continues to gain momentum.

About Limitless Labs

Limitless Labs, formerly LimitlessCNC, is the developer of the world's first Agentic Physical AI platform for CAD/CAM in mechanical parts manufacturing. Its Physical AI Foundation Model powers an Agent that helps automate CNC programming inside the CAM systems engineers already use, including Siemens NX CAM, Mastercam, and PTC Creo. The platform is deployed across cloud, private VPC, and AWS GovCloud environments with full ITAR compliance support. Founded in 2024 by David Priev, Assaf Peleg, and Shahaf Finder, the company is headquartered in Tel Aviv and is expanding its commercial presence in the United States. The company has raised $27.3 million to date from Dell Technologies Capital, Square Peg, Grove Ventures, Meron Capital, and Kinetica. For more information, visit www.limitless-labs.ai.

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SOURCE Limitless Labs