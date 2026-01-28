Limy Raises $10M to Empower Brands to Activate the AI Storefront of the Future

- Limy's technology focuses on the fast-growing sector of LLM-powered AI and agentic behavior over user behavior

- Platform lays the groundwork for AI advertising and agentic commerce

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Limy , the infrastructure platform for optimizing brand performance in the Agentic Web, today emerged from stealth, announcing a $10M funding round led by Flybridge with participation from a16z speedrun. Other investors include Axiom, Clarim, Communitas, JRV & AnD. As the web shifts to AI agents, Limy's platform provides brands control over visibility, influence, and conversions to drive revenue in the Agentic Web.

Limy is currently working with Fortune 100 companies, with some customers already attributing 10% of their revenues to the platform.

"We're at the beginning of a seismic shift in how information is organized on the Web, and brands have to adapt to the AI-powered future," said Jeff Bussgang, General Partner and Co-Founder at Flybridge, Senior Lecturer at Harvard Business School. "Limy is leading the way, turning the black box of AI into a channel for brand discoverability, engagement, and direct revenue. Agentic commerce is the future, and Limy is leading brands there."

"We've been highly impressed with Limy's distinct approach to AI discoverability, leveraging its proprietary data based on agentic behavior rather than user activity," said Troy Kirwin, Investment Partner at a16z speedrun. "We're excited to be backing Limy, who are at the forefront of AI optimization and advertising in our emerging Agentic Web era. We have the utmost confidence in the founding team's technical prowess and leadership."

Limy's technology is uniquely positioned at the intersection of a brand's web domain and the internet, where data and traffic converge. The platform identifies and decodes every agent and bot interaction that takes place within a site, detecting what information is being fetched and what action is or isn't being taken. This creates a direct, measurable link between prompts, agent behavior, and business impact. Limy produces its own proprietary data based on these agent interactions, generating specific insights for brands to win AI visibility as the LLM answer. Moreover, by operating directly at the infrastructure web layer, Limy has developed an attribution model based on its distinct ability to track and value the entire customer journey via AI and assign prompts to revenue. Limy is the first platform to connect AI agents to real user outcomes, revealing why, how and what value was generated from AI traffic.

"Other players in this space are focused on what users are entering into LLMs, i.e. user data, but in the Agentic Web, agents' actions are much more important," says CEO and co-founder Aviv Shamny. "The shift from user data to agent data is underway—and that's exactly where we're focused, giving us a clear advantage. We're delighted that a16z speedrun, Flybridge and our other tier one investors have recognized how critical this is to the future of AI discovery."

Limy's founding team, CEO Aviv Shamny, COO Ido Zabarsky and CTO Ori Reichman, are world-leading data experts who possess an in-depth understanding and technical know-how of how LLMs operate. Both Shamny and Zabarsky are a16z speedrun scouts.

Brands across Ecommerce, retail, media, travel, finance, and B2B SaaS win in the agentic web—marketers can start via Limy's self-serve dashboard, while enterprises and agencies can gain access to custom deployments with deeper integrations and more powerful features and performance. Get started now at limy.ai or contact [email protected] .

