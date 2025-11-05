LootLabs continues to lead the market as a creator-first monetization platform, delivering record growth, new automation tools and strategic partnerships.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LootLabs, a leading force in UGC and creator monetization technology, has closed Q3 2025 with record-breaking growth, new enterprise integrations, and major product expansions that further establish it as one of the most dynamic players in the digital monetization space.

Automation and intelligence at the core

During Q3, LootLabs launched its Statistics API and Postback Integration, enabling creators and publishers to automate ad optimization, measure performance across every funnel, and unlock deeper insights into revenue sources. These new tools turn LootLabs' monetization system into a real-time, data-driven platform where every click and view automatically improves campaign performance. LootLabs aims to give creators the same advanced analytics and automation tools used by major advertising networks, built on a strategy of transparency and community-driven growth.

Expanding beyond creators

LootLabs remains deeply rooted in the creator economy, but Q3 marked its next step forward with the introduction of a new enterprise-grade monetization suite designed for large publishers. Still under limited disclosure, the product is already being adopted by leading gaming networks and supports white-labeled monetization across multiple niches.

This expansion reflects LootLabs' evolution from a creator-focused platform into a full-spectrum monetization ecosystem connecting creators, publishers, and advertisers. This platform bridges the gap between UGC creators, publishers, and advertisers, creating an end-to-end ecosystem where content distribution and revenue generation operate seamlessly under one framework, and it was already adopted by several leading gaming networks.

Performance at scale

LootLabs continues to outperform industry benchmarks, with revenue and platform performance up over 50% in Q3 2025. Following its strong 2024 finish - when it paid over US $5 million to creators worldwide - LootLabs' Q3 results highlight not just accelerated growth, but sustained scalability across geographies and verticals.

Driving this success is the company's growing adoption of automated ad-serving technology, advanced geo and device optimization, and a diverse partner base that spans gaming, entertainment, and digital utilities.

Growing traffic across LootLabs domains

Traffic across all LootLabs domains - including lootlabs.gg, loot-link.com, lootdest.org, and explore.lootlabs.gg - has shown double-digit growth quarter over quarter. According to analytics comparable to SimilarWeb, the combined traffic of these domains continues to rise in both sessions and unique users, underscoring LootLabs' expanding global footprint and strong brand adoption among creators and developers. Data from Q3 shows that direct and organic visits continue to drive most of the traffic to LootLabs' domains, supported by steady gains in referral and social channels. This shift signals stronger creator-led promotion, with users actively sharing LootLabs-powered links across gaming communities, Discord servers, and social platforms. The consistent rise in organic engagement highlights growing brand trust and word-of-mouth momentum within the UGC and gaming creator ecosystem.

Building the future of creator monetization

"This quarter really demonstrates how far the creator economy has come, and how much further it can go when creators have real tools built for them," said Shai (MrShibolet) Benbasat, CEO and Founder of LootLabs. "These results clearly show that creator-first innovation isn't just a slogan - it's a business model that works. We're proud to see our technology drive record growth for both individual creators and enterprise partners, but even more proud that we've done it without losing the spirit of what LootLabs was built on: empowering creators with transparency, automation, and community." LootLabs is now more than a monetization toolset - it's a self-sustaining ecosystem built on automation, data transparency, and user empowerment. Whether through link lockers, content rewards, smart CPM optimization, or customizable monetization APIs, the platform offers a unified, ethical way for creators and publishers to convert engagement into income, without sacrificing user trust or creative control. At its core, LootLabs was built by creators, for creators. The company's culture and technology are deeply rooted in the creator community it serves - driven by a belief that monetization should never come at the expense of creativity or authenticity. Every product release and partnership reflects that commitment: to empower independent creators, elevate their work, and ensure they remain at the center of the digital economy's future.

As the digital economy evolves toward UGC-driven ecosystems and AI-powered platforms, LootLabs stands at the intersection of creativity, technology, and profitability - empowering the next generation of creators to grow their audiences and revenue streams faster than ever.

