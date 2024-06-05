Lumenis introduces FoLix™, the first FDA-cleared proprietary fractional laser for hair loss treatment

Affecting more than 85% of men and 50% of women[2], hair loss remains a persistent, widespread challenge. FoLix's groundbreaking approach utilizes fractional laser and Lumenis' proprietary technology tailored for hair. This is a revolution for hair loss patients, offering results in 4-6 monthly sessions with no chemicals, needles, anesthesia, surgery, or downtime.

FoLix's unique technology delivers precise pulses of laser that leverage the body's natural processes to stimulate hair follicles. Lumenis' pre-clinical and clinical studies measuring the laser's effect showed a positive impact on hair growth, with noticeable improvements in scalp hair appearance and an increase in hair count[3]. "Fractional lasers have been shown to have remarkable effects on the skin and now, finally, Lumenis has been able to harness that power and bring an innovative solution for hair stimulation," said Dr. Marc Avram, a renowned hair transplant specialist and Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College (WCMC).

"With hair loss becoming a growing concern, FoLix emerges as a pivotal innovation for both patients and providers," adds Dr. Neil Sadick, a world-leading dermatologist and researcher, and Clinical Professor of Dermatology at WCMC. "FoLix offers a unique opportunity to help those suffering from hair loss through short monthly sessions and with minimal discomfort and no downtime."

"At Lumenis, we're committed to transforming lives through science and innovation. FoLix is about more than just hair; it's about having the self-confidence to live life to the fullest," said Lumenis CEO Tzipi Ozer-Armon. "We are eager to collaborate with providers across the US to extend the influence and accessibility of this groundbreaking solution."

About Lumenis

Lumenis is a global leader in the medical aesthetic market and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radiofrequency (RF). For more than 50 years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and set technological and clinical gold-standards, revolutionizing existing treatment methods, and creating solutions for previously untreatable conditions. Lumenis is a portfolio company of EQT Private Capital Asia. For more information regarding Lumenis' range of clinical solutions, please visit: www.lumenis.com.

About FoLix

FoLix is a non-ablative fractional laser device to improve the appearance of scalp hair in adult males and females with Fitzpatrick skin types I to IV, who are seeking treatment for hair loss.

FoLix treatment could cause redness, swelling, scarring, and pigmentation change. The use of FoLix is contraindicated for patients with any concurrent cancer or history of skin cancer, active infection, fungal or bacterial diseases. See the system user manual for a complete list of contraindications and risks.

