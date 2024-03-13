Madrigal Announces Groundbreaking Ketamine Research for PTSD Treatment and Upcoming In-Human Clinical Trials

KIBBUTZ REIM, Israel, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant advancement for mental health care, Madrigal Mental Care is excited to announce the successful completion of its pivotal nanotechnology research on the use of Ketamine as a treatment for trauma related disorders such as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and depression. This groundbreaking study marks the beginning of a new chapter, as Madrigal gears up to initiate in-human clinical trials. The research underscores the potential of Ketamine combined with Madrigal's proprietary nanotechnology to offer a transformative approach to PTSD treatment, aiming to address the core of the trauma rather than merely managing symptoms.

The global surge in PTSD, highlighted by the recent conflict in Israel following the October 7th attacks, underscores the urgency of addressing this epidemic. Madrigal, originating from Kibbutz Re'im in Israel's south, has been dedicated to combating PTSD, a commitment that has intensified in the wake of these events. The company is at the forefront of developing innovative treatments to meet the growing need for effective PTSD interventions, particularly in regions hardest hit by conflict.

"As the company's CEO, and as a survivor of the events of the seventh of October, I am personally committed to leveraging Madrigal's unique and groundbreaking technology to address the severe post-trauma challenges we've identified." said David Gabay, CEO of Madrigal, "Our goal is to begin human trials this year and expedite FDA approval processes, aiming to provide a revolutionary treatment by 2026. The scale of mental health issues emerging necessitates immediate and bold action, and the support from our international community is critical for turning our vision into reality."

Dr. Yuval Neria, professor at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, specializing in trauma and PTSD and clinical advisor to Madrigal, has been at the forefront of documenting this crisis. Collaborating with Israeli scientists, their recent paper, "PTSD, depression, and anxiety after the October 7, 2023 attack in Israel: a nationwide prospective study" provides a detailed report on the magnitude of the mental health crisis in the aftermath of the October 7th attacks in Israel. Dr. Neria's work not only sheds light on the scale of the issue but also emphasizes the urgent need to develop innovative treatments that can effectively address the complex nature of trauma related disorders including PTSD and depression.

"Based on our own studies as well as on other emerging reports, I am deeply concerned that without effective, innovative treatments, numerous civilians and soldiers will suffer from chronic, debilitating mental health problems in the wake of the October 7th terrorist attack and the following war" said Prof. Neria, highlighting the need to quickly test the efficacy of Madrigal's technology in humans with trauma related disorders including PTSD and depression.

As Madrigal prepares to embark on the next phase of clinical trials, the company extends an open invitation to individuals and organizations interested in learning more or collaborating on this journey. With a commitment to redefining mental health treatment, Madrigal is poised to make a significant impact on the lives of those affected by PTSD.

For more information or to discuss potential collaborations, please reach out to Madrigal's press office.

