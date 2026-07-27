Mana.bio Announces the Appointment of Laura Sepp-Lorenzino to its Scientific Advisory Board

TEL AVIV, Israel and BOSTON, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mana.bio, a biotechnology company revolutionizing targeted RNA delivery through AI-enabled lipid nanoparticle (LNP) discovery and optimization, today announced the addition of renowned industry veteran, Laura Sepp-Lorenzino, to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Laura Sepp-Lorenzino, Ph.D.

"We are honored to welcome Laura to our Scientific Advisory Board at this pivotal stage of our company's growth," said Yogev Debbi, Co-Founder and CEO of Mana.bio. "Laura is a pioneer in the field of genetic medicine, having overseen some of the most significant breakthroughs in the industry. Her deep scientific fluency and experience in moving complex modalities from early research through clinical development will be invaluable as we continue to scale our AI-driven LNP discovery engine and expand our therapeutic pipeline."

About Laura Sepp-Lorenzino, Ph.D.

Dr. Sepp-Lorenzino is a highly accomplished scientific leader with a distinguished career in the development of innovative genetic medicines. She most recently served as the Chief Scientific Officer of Intellia Therapeutics, where she played a pivotal role in advancing the company's CRISPR-based pipeline. Prior to Intellia, she held leadership positions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals as Head of Nucleic Acid Therapies, and at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals where she led hepatic infectious disease programs and served as Entrepreneur-in-Residence. She began her industrial career at Merck & Co., leading RNAi and oncology drug discovery efforts.

Dr. Sepp-Lorenzino currently serves on the board of directors of Taysha Gene Therapies, Asklepios Biopharmaceutical (AskBio), Lexeo Therapeutics, URSA Medicines, the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society (OTS), and the American Society of Cell and Gene Therapy (ASGCT). She is the President Elect of OTS and she serves on the scientific advisory board of ThermoFisher Scientific, Galtec and Inverna Therapeutics. She holds a professional degree in Biochemistry from the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and earned her M.S. and Ph.D. in Biochemistry from New York University. She also contributes to the scientific community as an editorial board member of Nucleic Acid Therapeutics and Molecular Therapy Nucleic Acids.

About Mana.bio

Mana.bio is a biotechnology company revolutionizing targeted RNA delivery using artificial intelligence-enabled LNP discovery and optimization. Powered by the world's largest curated LNP dataset and proprietary AI models, Mana.bio can accurately predict key determinants of safety, tropism, and physicochemical stability to accelerate the development of genetic medicines and effectively improve the lives of patients around the globe. The company's AI/ML platform has generated multiple proprietary delivery solutions with non-human primate (NHP) validation, which enable tissue-specific delivery of nucleic acid therapeutics across a wide range of extrahepatic organs and cell types. Mana.bio has also developed a predictive safety model that helps de-risk LNP design in early development, a critical bottleneck to advancing RNA therapeutics. Mana.bio was founded in Tel Aviv, Israel, and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz Bio + Health, Base4 Capital, NFX, LionBird, Entrée Bio and the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology. For more information, visit www.mana.bio.

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