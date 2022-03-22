Marketing Strategy Platform, Brew, Raises $12m Seed to Meet Global Demand

The investment is the biggest seed round for a sales and marketing SaaS company

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brew, the fast-growing strategic marketing platform, today announced a seed round of $12m, by Aleph and MizMaa with Gefen Capital also participating, as it seeks to become the industry standard for enterprises around the world.

Brew automatically maps all of the world's marketing activities, breaking down data silos to provide unbiased, timely and company-specific strategic views of the market and the company's position in it.

With Brew, companies gauge the big picture of their go-to-market progress, while translating market gaps and opportunities into effective cross-team marketing efforts.

The funding comes as marketers shift from two decades of focusing on data-driven scalable demand towards a more holistic, strategic sales and marketing approach. According to the CMO Survey, most marketers prove impact quantitatively in the short-term but qualitatively with regards to long-term strategic impact, with more than 60% feeling increased pressure to demonstrate value to the CEO.

Maayan Levy, CEO of Brew, said: "The reception of Brew since we launched barley six months ago has outperformed all expectations. Hyper-growth companies are adopting Brew's SaaS solution after just a quick overview of the platform in action. This funding will allow us to drive fundamental and sustainable market transformation while accelerating further developments to meet market needs."

Aaron Rosenson, General Partner at Aleph, said: "What's been so interesting about Brew's launch is how quickly marketing and growth leaders understand the importance of this platform. No one's built a product like this before, and as soon as they understand what Brew has managed to solve for them, they integrate it deeply into their strategy and operations. It's an incredible team and we're excited to partner with them."

"Few companies we've seen provide a solution and vision that are completely new, yet require virtually no market education," said Aaron Applbaum of MizMaa. "We've taken countless companies to market and are particularly impressed with Brew's approach, not relying on any guesswork in how they target new customers. Brew has the power to give its customers a meaningful competitive advantage. We look forward to working closely with them as they continue their rapid growth."

With this initial funding, Brew will expand the scope of its AI and ML capabilities, and accelerate additional developments. The round will support the expansion and adoption of the platform across the North American, European, and MENA markets. As the client base continues to grow, Brew will also use this funding to more than double its R&D and go-to-market teams.

About Brew:

Brew is a strategic marketing platform that measures the impact of all of a company's marketing activities and provides the insights to drive commercial success.

With Brew companies can finally measure everything they do, even the historically unmeasurable, like brand and messaging. Competitively, companies get a complete understanding of what is happening across their market, identifying the gaps and opportunities that are key to drive market leadership.

