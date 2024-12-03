Marquardt Selects PlaxidityX as a Trusted Partner for Vulnerability Management and Cybersecurity Compliance

As vehicles become more connected and software-driven, automotive-related software vulnerabilities are on the rise. New cybersecurity regulations and standards, such as ISO/SAE 21434 and UNECE R155, mandate that OEMs continuously monitor, detect and respond to vulnerabilities in their vehicle software, which include mostly code coming from Tier-1 and Tier-2 suppliers.

To reduce cyber risk exposure and ensure compliance, many OEMs are demanding that suppliers take measures to ensure their ECUs are cyber-secure and do not contain software and hardware vulnerabilities. A recent industry survey published by PlaxidityX found that, on average, OEMs outsource 33.6% of their software development. Yet, 83% of them are not satisfied with the tools they use to monitor their supply chain's cybersecurity quality assurance.

"To meet the compliance needs of OEMs in the German market and around the world, we are committed to being at the forefront of automotive cybersecurity," said Oliver Huppenbauer, Global Cybersecurity Manager at Marquardt. "We see cybersecurity as a differentiator of our market offering, and believe our partnership with PlaxidityX complements our "Digital Shield" cybersecurity service offering, helping us to achieve our goal of becoming a leader in secure software and electronics."

PlaxidityX's exclusive focus and expertise in automotive cybersecurity was a crucial factor in Marquardt's decision process. PlaxidityX's deep understanding of vehicle architectures and protocols, together with its experience in cyber research and large number of deployments with leading OEMs and Tier-1s, helped to set the company apart from other vendors.

PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security is now deployed as a core component of Marquardt's software development ecosystem. Based on a DevSecOps approach, the product enables Marquardt to integrate vulnerability detection and management at an early stage of the product development. This proactive approach helps address vulnerabilities up front, allowing engineers to resolve issues much faster and cost-effectively.

PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security continually monitors vehicle assets and automatically detects and prioritizes vulnerabilities based on their severity, allowing quick and efficient response to vulnerabilities that could affect the ECUs. Automatic AUTOSAR SBOM Extraction gives Marquardt full visibility into the software composition of its AUTOSAR ECUs, including components coming from downstream suppliers. In addition to alerts based on the SBOM, the product includes an advanced algorithm that scans, analyzes and provides alerts on binary code.

"We are proud to have been selected as Marquardt's trusted partner for cybersecurity," said Zeev Farkash, PlaxidityX VP Sales. "Our product vision and roadmap are aligned with Marquardt's long-term cybersecurity strategy, complementing their cybersecurity offerings at the leading edge of technological innovation in the years to come."

