Massivit 10000-G Wins Prestigious ACE Award for Manufacturing Composites Excellence

ACE award granted at CAMX 2023 tradeshow marks the third award acknowledging Massivit's disruptive Cast In Motion additive manufacturing product line

LOD, Israel, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massivit 3D Printing Technologies (TASE: MSVT), a leading provider of industrial 3D printing systems, has won the 2023 annual Award for Composites Excellence (ACE) in the category of Manufacturing: Equipment and Tooling Innovation for the Massivit 10000-G additive manufacturing system. The award was announced at the CAMX 2023 ACE Awards ceremony in Atlanta, hosted by the American Composites Manufacturing Association (AMCA). Selected from among 7 category contestants, the 10000-G is designed to provide automated production of large-scale custom end parts, tooling, and functional prototyping.

Massivit Wins 2023 ACE Award for Composites Excellence for Massivit 10000-G Additive Manufacturing System. Left to Right: Yafit Sulimani (Marketing Team Lead), Oren Akiva (NA Customer Support Manager), Avi Cohen (VP Global Sales & Marketing), Marcy Offner (Director of Marketing and Communications at Composites One).

The annual ACMA Awards recognize outstanding achievement and innovation in technology, manufacturing, and product development. This latest industry accolade for the 10000-G confirms market recognition of Massivit's 10000 product line as a game changer for composites manufacturing, having already scooped up a string of industry awards including the 2022 IBEX Innovation Award for Boatbuilding and the 2021 ACE Award.

Massivit's CEO, Erez Zimerman, commented "We are thrilled to have won yet another eminent industry award for our Cast In Motion technology, set to disrupt the manufacturing arena. The ACE Award win reconfirms the manufacturing industry's strong need for digital transformation. We are delighted to provide a comprehensive answer for all stages of manufacturing, from full-scale design and development through tooling and production - all at unprecedented speed."

See Press Release Page Download images and logos

About Massivit

Massivit 3D Printing Technologies Ltd. (TASE: MSVT) is a leading provider of industrial 3D printing systems for the automotive, marine, railway and additional manufacturing markets. The company's solutions enable cost-effective production of large, custom parts, molds, and prototypes at unprecedented speed. Massivit's vision is to transform manufacturing of large parts from traditional processes to ultra-fast, digital fabrication using industrial-grade materials. The company was founded in 2013. Its headquarters are based in Lod, Israel and the company provides its worldwide community with end-to-end services supported through an extensive dealer network.

For additional information, please contact:

Avi Cohen

VP Global Sales & Marketing

Massivit

Email: [email protected]

Yafit Sulimani

Senior Marketing Team Leader

Massivit

Email: [email protected]

For investor relations enquiries, please contact:

Miri Segal Scharia

CEO

MS-IR LLC

Email: [email protected]

+1 917-607-8654

SOURCE Massivit 3D Printing Technologies Ltd.