Massivit to Launch Affordable Large-Format 3D Printer at drupa 2024 International Printing Show in Germany

The Highly Anticipated Massivit 3000 Printer Provides an Affordable, High-Performance 3D Printing Solution for Print Service Providers and Entertainment Fabricators

LOD, Israel, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Massivit 3D Printing Technologies (TASE: MSVT), a leading provider of industrial 3D printing systems, has announced the launch of the new Massivit 3000 large-format 3D printer. The printer will be unveiled at the prestigious drupa tradeshow – the largest international printing industry exhibition that will take place in Dusseldorf, Germany on May 28th to June 7th, 2024.

THE NEW MASSIVIT 3000 AFFORDABLE LARGE-FORMAT 3D PRINTER The Massivit 3000 offers phenomenal production speed, a large print volume, excellent part quality, and an unbeatable price point. The printer will be unveiled at the drupa tradeshow in Dusseldorf, Germany between May 28th-June 7th, 2024. (PRNewsfoto/Massivit 3D Printing Technologies Ltd.)

The launch of the Massivit 3000 brings to market a more affordable 3D-printing solution for businesses seeking to leverage high-speed, large-format production capabilities without putting a strain on their finances. The new printer enables a wide range of companies to increase their profit margins and gain a competitive edge by expanding their creative output.

The Massivit 3000 will empower print service providers, event fabricators, and prop makers to expand their offering by providing giant, captivating displays for marketing, retail and advertising campaigns as well as entertainment activations.

The new printer enables ultra high-speed production of unique 3D window displays, dimensional billboards, custom channel letters, 2D/3D combined point-of-purchase displays, interactive event props, theme park scenery, and molds for thermoforming.

Its unique print volume of ~1.2 x 1.5 x 1.8m (4 x 5 x 6ft) empowers operators to produce giant displays in a single print, thereby significantly cutting down on production time.

In addition to its wide range of creative applications, the Massivit 3000 is built on the same trusted Gel Dispensing Printing (GDP) technology that has been adopted in 40 countries to date, delivering exceptional value and performance. It is also designed with user-friendliness in mind, offering an intuitive interface.

The new printer will be introduced at Massivit's drupa booth (Hall 9, Booth A08) alongside the company's 10000-G system – the most advanced of its industrial 3D printers. Live demonstrations of the printers will be running throughout the event. An array of 3D-printed displays and models will be on show as well as a range of purpose-designed printing materials for retail and entertainment environments including a flame-retardant material compliant with the ASTM E84 standard.

Massivit's CEO, Erez Zimerman, stated "We are very excited about the launch of the Massivit 3000 which marks a significant milestone for Massivit. Our contributions to the advertising and entertainment markets have already been substantial, with the delivery of large-format 3D printing capabilities at unprecedented speed. The introduction of the new Massivit 3000 extends access to this disruptive technology to a much wider range of companies, offering excellent value for money. The highly anticipated global drupa show is the perfect platform for unveiling our new printer to these markets."

About Massivit

Massivit 3D Printing Technologies is a leading provider of industrial 3D printing solutions for the automotive, marine, rail, furniture, visual communications and themed entertainment markets. The company's solutions enable cost-effective production of large custom parts, molds, and prototypes at unprecedented speed. The company was founded in 2013 and its headquarters are based in Lod, Israel. Massivit provides comprehensive services to its worldwide community via a network of distributors.

