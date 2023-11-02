Massivit to Dazzle Formnext Expo Visitors with Live Demonstrations of the 10000-G Additive Manufacturing System on November 7-10

Leading manufacturers and OEMs in the railway, marine, and additional industries have been able to automate production of full-scale components with Massivit's industrial 3D printers. The company's Gel Dispensing Printing (GDP) technology – now also available with the 10000-G – offers a range of 8 specialized printing materials and a colossal build volume (145 x 111 x 180cm or 57 x 44 x 70in ). Recent company R&D breakthroughs now facilitate an even greater printing speed for large components, allowing manufacturers to significantly reduce their time to market.

At Formnext, live demonstrations of the 10000-G will be available throughout the event and visitors will have the opportunity to handle printed parts, molds, and mandrels as well as see a range of customer case studies.

Formnext attendees can book a demo of the Massivit 10000-G here.

On show will be a variety of industrial tooling applications – including open and closed molds, resin transfer molds (RTM), reaction injection molds (RIM), and tooling for thermoforming – as well as large, composite production parts. The Massivit 10000-G is the latest system to be launched from the company's Cast In Motion product line. Massivit offers a full range of custom manufacturing applications already in use by its customers across 40 countries.

Massivit's CEO, Erez Zimerman, stated "We are delighted to showcase the Massivit 10000-G system at Formnext – one of the world's most prestigious forums for additive innovation. Massivit will present the latest of our technology and application breakthroughs that offer a direct response to the additive manufacturing market's deepest challenges –production size, speed, and materials versatility. In particular, the 10000-G introduces digital transformation to the composite materials arena, allowing businesses to overcome labor shortages, high costs, and slow workflows associated with conventional manufacturing. We are thrilled to have the knowhow and innovative global team committed to providing technological advancements to the market."

Journalists are invited to schedule an interview with Massivit's CEO, Erez Zimerman via the contact details below.

See full press release PDF

Download images and logos

About Massivit

Massivit 3D Printing Technologies Ltd. (TASE: MSVT) is a leading provider of industrial 3D printing systems for the automotive, marine, railway and additional manufacturing markets. The company's solutions enable cost-effective production of large, custom parts, molds, and prototypes at unprecedented speed. Massivit's vision is to transform manufacturing of large parts from traditional processes to ultra-fast, digital fabrication using industrial-grade materials. The company was founded in 2013. Its headquarters are based in Lod, Israel and the company provides its worldwide community with end-to-end services supported through an extensive dealer network.

For additional information, please contact:

Avi Cohen

VP Global Sales & Marketing

Massivit

Email: [email protected]

Yafit Sulimani

Senior Marketing Team Leader

Massivit

Email: [email protected]

For investor relations enquiries, please contact:

Miri Segal Scharia

CEO

MS-IR LLC

Email: [email protected]

+1 917-607-8654

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2061242/4000985/Massivit_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2265070/Massivit_3D_Printing_Technologies_Ltd.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2265075/Massivit_3D_Printing_Technologies_Ltd.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2265081/Massivit_3D_Printing_Technologies_Ltd.jpg

SOURCE Massivit 3D Printing Technologies Ltd.