Massivit to Present Virtually at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Friday, January 19

LOD, Israel, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Massivit 3D Printing Technologies (TASE: MSVT), a leading provider of large-scale 3D printing systems, today announced that Erez Zimerman, Chief Executive Officer, and Yuval Cohen, Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Friday, January 19, 2024.

The company is scheduled to present at 8:45 a.m. ET and will also be available for virtual one-on-one meetings during the day. Please contact your Needham salesperson to schedule a meeting.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham134/m3d/1953512. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation. The presentation slides will be available on Massivit's website: https://www.massivit3d.com/about-us/investor-data-room/

The 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference (NGC)

The 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference is Needham & Company's flagship conference. It is one of the largest growth stock investing events in the U.S, with over 375 companies participating last year. NGC (Needham Growth Conference) aims to provide investors with valuable insights into the rapidly evolving emerging growth company ecosystem and deliver investable themes to over 3,500 attendees composed of senior company executives, institutional investors, private equity investors and growth/venture capital investors.

The conference features private and public company presentations, fireside chats, expert sessions, and one-on-one meetings for qualified institutional investors, private equity firms and growth/venture capital firms. Presenting companies represent multiple sectors. This event will consist of both in-person and virtual days.

About Massivit

Massivit 3D Printing Technologies Ltd. (TASE: MSVT) is a leading provider of industrial 3D printing systems for the automotive, marine, railway and additional manufacturing markets. The company's solutions enable cost-effective production of large, custom parts, molds, and prototypes at unprecedented speed. Massivit's vision is to transform manufacturing of large parts from traditional processes to ultra-fast, digital fabrication using industrial-grade materials. The company was founded in 2013. Its headquarters are based in Lod, Israel and the company provides its worldwide community with end-to-end services supported through an extensive dealer network.

