Massivit to Showcase at IAAPA Expo the Company's First Flame-Retardant 3D Printing Material Available for Use with 10000-G

At IAAPA – the largest trade show for the attractions industry – Massivit will demonstrate its CIM 84 material that provides high-speed printing for themed experiences, now with ASTM E84 Fire and Safety Regulations compliance.

LOD, Israel, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massivit 3D Printing Technologies (TASE: MSVT), a leading provider of industrial 3D printing systems, has announced the company will release a newly available flame-retardant 3D-printing material, CIM 84 , at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando taking place on November 14-17. This casting material, now available for use with the company's Massivit 10000-G additive manufacturing system, provides a long-awaited response to the entertainment industry's demand for digital fabrication in accordance with industry flame-retardancy regulations.

CIM 84 is the first 3D-printing material certified for ASTM E84 Class A fire & safety requirements – a regulation demanded by major theme parks and entertainment venues. The availability of this material combined with Massivit's additive manufacturing capabilities will enable theming fabricators and production studios to rapidly create full-scale sets, characters, and amusement park constructions that meet stringent industry regulations.

Until now, the necessary certified materials have only been accessible to sculptors for use with traditional, manual sculpting methods and these are often challenging to handle. CIM 84 facilitates digital fabrication of large-scale projects using the industry's recognized ASTM E84 Class A certified material. The newly available CIM 84 material enables direct casting of custom-designed, hollow, flame-retardant experiential displays.

Conventional production methods in the theming industry are typically time-consuming and dependent on highly skilled labor. Cast In Motion (CIM) technology allows scenic fabricators to overcome these production bottlenecks by transitioning into digital fabrication. CIM technology significantly lowers production costs and reduces overall lead times from several weeks down to a few days. It also offers greater confidentiality for fabricators and brands looking to bring all stages of production in house. In addition, unlike conventional manual processes, Massivit's digital technology ensures brand authenticity and precision as objects are 3D printed according to a 3D CAD design file.

IAAPA attendees can book a personal demo of the Massivit 10000-G here.

Erez Zimerman, CEO at Massivit commented "I am excited about the addition of this unique casting material to our portfolio for use with the Massivit 10000 product line. It will enable producers and fabricators to reduce their production time for theme park creations, props, and displays while ensuring compliance with industry fire regulations. This in turn will allow companies to take on a greater number of projects and expand their business."

At the IAAPA Expo, attendees will be able to experience live printing sessions on the Massivit 10000-G system at the Massivit Booth #1674 throughout the course of the event. In addition to witnessing the outstanding speed and build volume (4'8" x 3'8" x 4'11" / 1.42 x 1.11 x 1.5 m) of the 10000-G additive manufacturing system, booth visitors will see a variety of large, 3D-printed customer projects and case studies including an 8'-foot interactive dragon produced by Massivit customer, Pink Sparrow, on one of its Massivit 5000 printers based in Los Angeles and New York.

Journalists are invited to schedule an interview with Massivit's North America Sales Team Lead, Juergen Huemer via the contact details below.

See Press Release Page

Download Images and Logos

About Massivit

Massivit 3D Printing Technologies Ltd. (TASE: MSVT) is a leading provider of industrial 3D printing systems for the automotive, marine, railway and additional manufacturing markets. The company's solutions enable cost-effective production of large, custom parts, molds, and prototypes at unprecedented speed. Massivit's vision is to transform manufacturing of large parts from traditional processes to ultra-fast, digital fabrication using industrial-grade materials. The company was founded in 2013. Its headquarters are based in Lod, Israel and the company provides its worldwide community with end-to-end services supported through an extensive dealer network.

About the Massivit 10000-G

The Massivit 10000-G, based on Cast In Motion technology, is designed to directly print industrial molds, end parts, and prototypes for composite materials manufacturing. It offers high-speed, automated fabrication of large components.

For additional information, please contact:

Avi Cohen

VP Global Sales & Marketing

Massivit

Email: [email protected]

Yafit Sulimani

Senior Marketing Team Leader

Massivit

Email: [email protected]

For investor relations enquiries, please contact:

Miri Segal Scharia

CEO

MS-IR LLC

Email: [email protected]

+1 917-607-8654

SOURCE Massivit 3D Printing Technologies Ltd.