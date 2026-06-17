Matricelf Advances Toward First in Human Trial Following Successful GLP Safety Study Completion

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matricelf Ltd. (TASE: MTLF), a regenerative medicine company developing personalized engineered tissue implants for spinal cord injury, today announced the successful completion of its comprehensive GLP safety study for its engineered neural tissue implant, achieving all predefined study endpoints with no abnormal findings.

The study evaluated key safety parameters including toxicology, tumorigenicity, and biodistribution in 248 animals monitored for up to 39 weeks following implantation. Results demonstrated no treatment related toxicity, no evidence of tumor formation, and no migration of the implant to distant organs or tissues, supporting the safety profile of the Company's lead therapeutic program.

The GLP study was designed as an IND enabling safety program and represents a significant milestone in Matricelf's preparations for a first in human clinical trial. The successful completion of the study provides an important component of the Company's future regulatory submissions and advances its clinical development roadmap.

"This achievement marks a major milestone for Matricelf and brings us one step closer to submitting an application for a first in human clinical trial," said Gil Hakim, CEO of Matricelf. "The results provide strong support for the safety profile of our technology and represent an important step toward translating our personalized neural tissue implant into a clinical treatment for spinal cord injury patients."

Matricelf is developing a personalized neural tissue implant designed to treat patients suffering from paralysis following spinal cord injury. The Company's technology combines patient derived cells and biomaterials to create an autologous engineered implant tailored to each individual patient.

Subject to successful completion of ongoing preclinical studies, regulatory approvals, and financing requirements, Matricelf plans to seek authorization to initiate its first clinical trial in humans.

CONTACT INFO:

Gil Hakim

CEO

Matricelf

Tel: +972-52-5263351

[email protected]

SOURCE Matricelf Ltd.