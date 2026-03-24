Matricelf (TASE: MTLF) Enters Strategic Collaboration with Sheba Medical Center to Advance First in Human Clinical Program in Spinal Cord Injury

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matricelf Ltd. (TASE: MTLF), a regenerative medicine company developing autologous engineered neural tissue therapies, today announced a strategic collaboration with Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, ranked 7th globally by Newsweek, to support the execution of its first in human clinical trial in spinal cord injury.

The agreement marks a significant step in Matricelf's transition from preclinical development to clinical stage, positioning the company for human proof of concept.

Under the collaboration, Matricelf will initiate GMP compliant manufacturing of its autologous neural tissue implants within a cleanroom facility at Sheba's Advanced Biotherapy Center (ABC). In parallel, the company and Sheba are advancing clinical readiness, including infrastructure, protocols, and patient pathway integration.

The clinical trial is expected to be conducted at Sheba, leveraging a fully integrated environment that combines advanced manufacturing, surgical expertise, and rehabilitation capabilities. The program will involve the Spine Surgery Unit led by Prof. Ran Harel and the Neurological Rehabilitation Department led by Dr. Moshe Bondi.

Management believes that centralizing manufacturing and clinical execution within a single leading institution is expected to streamline operations, reduce execution risk, and accelerate clinical timelines, while establishing a scalable model for future expansion.

This milestone builds on positive preliminary safety data from preclinical studies announced in August 2025, demonstrating the safety profile of the company's engineered neural tissue platform in animal models. Additional data is expected to support regulatory progression into human clinical studies.

Dr. Alon Sinai, Founder and President of Matricelf, said: "Advancing into clinical development is a defining milestone for Matricelf. Partnering with Sheba strengthens our ability to translate our technology into clinical outcomes within a world class innovation ecosystem."

Gil Hakim, Chief Executive Officer of Matricelf, added: "This collaboration is a key component of our clinical strategy and execution plan. The ability to operate within a single, globally leading center enhances efficiency, supports de risking of early stage clinical development, and creates a strong foundation for future scale up."

About Matricelf (TASE: MTLF)

Matricelf is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company developing autologous engineered neural tissue implants for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company's proprietary platform enables the production of patient specific human tissue and may support a broader pipeline across neurological indications, including traumatic brain injury, Parkinson's disease, and stroke.

CONTACT INFO:

Gil Hakim

CEO

Matricelf

Tel: +972-52-5263351

[email protected]

SOURCE Matricelf Ltd.