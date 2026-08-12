Max Stock EGM to approve amendments to the Compensation Policy and CEO's terms of office

CAESAREA, Israel, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Ltd. (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") announced yesterday the convention of an extraordinary general meeting to be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 10:00 AM, date of record August 18, 2026, with the agenda including the approval of amendments to the Company's Compensation Policy and to the terms of office of Mr. Ori Max as CEO of the Company, as follows:

Approval of the amendment of the Company's Compensation Policy



It is proposed to approve the Amended Compensation Policy, as approved by the Company's Board of Directors following the recommendation of the Remuneration Committee. If approved, the Amended Compensation Policy will remain in effect for a period of three years from the date of approval by the general meeting .



The principal amendments include, among other things, updating the fixed remuneration caps for the CEO and additional office holders, updating the CEO's total compensation cap, updating the total bonus cap for additional office holders, updating the equity compensation cap mechanism, updating the exercise price mechanism for equity compensation, and updating the ratio between fixed and variable remuneration components .



Proposed resolution : To approve the Amended Compensation Policy, such that it shall remain in effect for a period of three years from the date of approval by the general meeting.



Approval of the amendment of the terms of office of Mr. Ori Max as CEO of the Company



It is proposed to approve amendments to the terms of office of Mr. Ori Max as CEO of the Company, effective as of October 1, 2026. The proposed amendments include an update to Mr. Max's monthly management fees to ILS 280,000. The annual net profit targets on which Mr. Max's annual bonus is based will be updated from January 1, 2027, with entitlement to a bonus based on 8, 10 or 12 months of the updated management fees, depending on the Company's annual net profit . It is also proposed to approve an equity compensation grant to Mr. Max with a total value of ILS 5,250 thousands, consisting of both options and performance-based restricted share units (PSUs).



Proposed resolution : To approve the amendment of the terms of office of Mr. Ori Max as CEO of the Company, effective as of October 1, 2026, including the grant of equity compensation, all pursuant to the terms and conditions described in the EGM notice.



Additional details, including the full text of the proposed resolutions, the majority required to approve the agenda items and details on the manner of voting, are included in the full English convenience translation of the EGM notice and proxy statement available at https://ir.maxstock.co.il.

This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report published on August 11, 2026 (Reference no: 2026-01-075196; hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 65 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:

Talia Sessler,

Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited