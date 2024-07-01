Max Stock Limited Announces Change in Shares Held by an Interested Party

CAESAREA, Israel, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) ("the Company", "Max Stock") today announced that on June 30th, 2024, The Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd. (the "Phoenix") informed the Company that it and its affiliated companies had sold 2,917,097 shares of the Company. The transactions occurred in the open market of the Tel Aviv stock exchange at a price per share ranging between ILS 9.51 – ILS 8.71. Following the above sale, the Phoenix holds 9,800,679.40 shares of the Company, which reflect ~7.0% of the Company's share capital.

This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on July 1, 2024 (Ref. No: 2024-01-067012) (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel and 2 locations in Portugal. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers 'Dream Big, Pay Small'. For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

