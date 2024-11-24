Max Stock Limited Announces Change in Shares Held by an Interested Party

CAESAREA, Israel, Nov. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO(; )the "Company", "Max Stock") today announced that on November 20th, 2024, Phoenix Financial Ltd. and Phoenix Investment House Ltd. ("Phoenix reporting group"), including their respective nostro account, provident funds and provident fund management companies, as well as mutual fund management companies and market maker sub entities, informed the Company that they had sold shares of the Company thereby lowering their joint holdings to 4.8% of the Company's issued capital (4.15% and 0.65% respectively). As a result, Phoenix reporting group will no longer be an interested party in the Company.

This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on November 24, 2024 (Ref. No: 2024-01-618032) (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

