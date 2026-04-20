Max Stock Limited Announces General Meeting Results

CAESAREA, Israel, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today held a general meeting of its shareholders and reported that all of the agenda items had been approved with the required majorities, as follows:

Reappointment of Ernst & Young Israel - Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer, to serve as the Company's auditors until the next annual general meeting and to authorize the Company's board of directors to establish its fees. Reappointment of the directors listed below (who are not external directors) currently serving on the Company's board of directors, until the end of the next annual general meeting: Mr. Ori Max (non-external director); Ms. Zehavit Cohen (non-external director); Mr. Guy Gissin (non-external director); Ms. Suzan Mazzawi (independent director). Appointment of the directors listed below (who are not external directors), until the end of the next annual general meeting: Mr. Guy Edri (independent director); Ms. Shelly Beinhorn (independent director).

This is an English overview of excerpts of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on April 20, 2026 (Ref. No: 2026-01-036900 (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version")). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:

Talia Sessler,

Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited