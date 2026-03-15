Max Stock Limited announces Immediate report about a senior officer leaving office

Regulation 34(d) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970

CAESAREA, Israel, March 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced a senior officer leaving office, as follows:

Name of Director: Nahum Erez ID no. 043245190 Citizenship Israeli The date they will cease to serve as director 15.3.2026 Reason they ceased holding office Resignation – Not under any special circumstances warranting the security holders being informed Continued relationship with the Company He will no longer hold any position with the Company and will no longer be a senior officer of the Company, nor will he be considered an interested party

This is an English translation of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on March 15, 2026 (Ref. No: 2026-01-022691 (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version")). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 63 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:

Talia Sessler,

Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited