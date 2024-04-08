Max Stock Limited announces immediate report on holdings of interested parties and senior officers as of March 31, 2024

Max Stock Limited

08 Apr, 2024, 10:00 IDT

Regulations 33(c)-(d) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970

CAESAREA, Israel, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced holdings of interested parties and senior officers as of March 31, 2024:

Corporation's interested parties (including the CEO and directors, and including any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):

Holder
no.

Holder's Name

Name, class and
series of security

Updated no. of
securities

% holdings

% equity    % voting

% holdings (on a
fully diluted basis)

% equity % voting

1

Moose Holdco Ltd.

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

39,350,594

28.23           28.23

27.96            27.96

2

Ori Max

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

24,981,492

17.92           17.92

17.75            17.75

3

More Mutual Funds
Management Ltd./ Y.D. More
Investments Ltd.

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

2,250,879

1.61             1.61

1.60              1.60

4

More Provident Funds and
Pension Ltd.

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

12,261,308

8.79             8.79

8.71              8.71

5

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. –
Life insurance accounts
sharing in policies

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

577,462

0.41             0.41

0.41              0.41

6

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. -
Nostro

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

698,208

0.50             0.50

0.50              0.50

7

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. -
Provident funds and
provident fund management
companies

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

12,163,935

8.73             8.73

8.64              8.64

8

The Phoenix Investment
House Ltd. - Mutual funds
management companies

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

2,159,467.55

1.55             1.55

1.53              1.53

9

The Phoenix Investment
House Ltd. - Market maker

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

-3.15

0.00             0.00

0.00              0.00

10

Max Stock Ltd.

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

3,658,971

0.00             0.00

0.00              0.00

11

Migdal Holdings Insurance
& Finance Ltd – Life insurance
policies sharing in policies..

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

7,971,577

5.72             5.72

5.66              5.66

12

Migdal Holdings Insurance
& Finance Ltd. – mutual funds
management companies

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

909,014

0.65             0.65

0.65              0.65

13

G. Gissin Advocates

Max Stock
Ordinary Share

18,000

0.01             0.01

0.01              0.01

% holdings

% equity    % voting

% holdings (on a
fully diluted basis)

% equity   % voting

74.12          74.12

73.42                73.42

B. Corporation's senior officers (excluding the CEO and directors, and excluding any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):

Presented below is a summary table of the holdings of the corporation's senior officers:

Holder
no.

Holder's Name

Name, class and
series of
security

Updated no. of
securities

% holdings

% equity      % voting

% holdings (on a fully
diluted basis)

% equity   %voting 

10

Shlomo Cohen

Max Stock
UP2020 share
options

135,347

     0                      0

0.10                0.10

11

Nir Dagan

Max Stock
UP2020 share
options

115,813

     0                      0

0.08                0.08

12

Ifat Nir-Katz

Max Stock
UP2020 share
options

18,021

     0                      0

0.01                0.01

13

Paz Oz

Max Stock
UP2020 share
options

9,015

     0                      0

0.01                0.01

14

Shahar Kanizo

Max Stock
UP2020 share
options

23,619

     0                      0

0.02                0.02

15

Ofir Edri

Max Stock
UP2020 share
options

94,326

     0                      0

0.07                0.07

% holdings

% equity    % voting

% holdings (on a
fully diluted basis)

% equity   % voting

0                      0

0.29             0.29

The summary table below includes an overview of interested party holdings which were subject to a change in the reporting period:

Name

Balance in
previous
report

(31-Dec-
2023)

Change (+/-)

Maximal
holding
in period
(%)

Minimal
holding
in period
(%)

Comments

More
Mutual
Funds Management
Ltd./ Y.D.
More
Investments
Ltd.

2,370,734

-119,855

1.66 %

1.53 %

(*) Y.D. More Investments Ltd.
("More Investments") holds
more than 5% of Max Stock's
share capital through the
mutual funds and provident
funds managed by More
Investments. More Investments
is a public company jointly
owned by Messrs. Eli Levi,
Yosef Levi, Michael Meirov,
Dotan Meirov, Binyamin Meirov
and Yosef Meirov.

More
Provident
Funds &
Pension Ltd.

11,616,509

+644,799

8.79 %

8.12 %

See above.

The Phoenix
Holdings Ltd.
– Life
insurance
accounts
participating
in profits

0

+577,462

0.41 %

0 %

(*) Interested party is part of
The Phoenix corporate group.

(**)

The Phoenix
Holdings Ltd. -
Nostro

733,707

-35,499

0.52 %

0.50 %

See above.

The Phoenix
Holdings Ltd.
– Provident Funds &
Provident
Fund
Management
Companies

14,109,683

-1,945,748

10.15 %

8.72 %

See above.

The Phoenix
Investment
House Ltd.
Mutual funds
management
companies

1,191,846.25

+967,621.30

1.55 %

0.85 %

See above.

The Phoenix
Investment
House Ltd. –
Market maker

-530.85

+527.70

0.00 %

0 %

See above.

Migdal
Insurance &
Financial
Holdings Ltd.
– Life
insurance
accounts
participating
in profits

7,971,577

-

5.72 %

3.21 %

(*) Migdal Insurance &
Financial Holdings Ltd.
("Migdal") holds more than 5%
of Max Stock's share capital
through the mutual funds and
provident funds managed by
the Migdal corporate group.
Migdal is a public company
which is ultimately controlled by
Mr. Shlomo Eliyahu (64.28%).

Migdal
Holdings
Insurance &
Finance Ltd.
– mutual
funds
management
companies

992,696

-83,682

0.71 %

0.65 %

See above.

G. Gissin
Advocates

18,000

-

0.01 %

0.01 %

The shareholder is a company
jointly owned by one of the
Company's directors, Mr. Guy
Gissin and his wife.

Shlomo
Cohen

167,853

-32,506

Exercise of employee options

Nir Dagan

135,813

-20,000

Exercise of employee options

Ifat Nir-Katz

33,021

-15,000

Exercise of employee options

(*) As notified to the Company by the interested party or to the best of the Company's knowledge.

(**) For a detailed description of which corporate entities are included as part of the interested party's reported holdings – please see the full text of the report dated April 4, 2024 published on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange distribution website (MAYA).

This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on April 7, 2024 (Ref. No. 2024-01-039684) (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 65 locations throughout Israel and 2 locations in Portugal that opened in 2023. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il.

Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
[email protected]

