Max Stock Limited: Immediate report of changes to interested party holdings

Regulations 33(b) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970

CAESAREA, Israel, Dec. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced changes to the holdings of a company jointly owned by one of the Company's directors, as follows:

Entity which performed

the transaction Relationship to Company's senior officers Date of

transaction Security class No. of securities

the subject of the

transaction Averge

price per

security Total

holdings

after the

purchase Equity

and

voting

rights G. Gissin

Advocates Ltd. Co. no.

513359471 A company jointly owned by one of the

Company's directors Adv. Guy Gissin and

his wife Ms. Sigal Gissin Russak December

5, 2024 Ordinary shares,

TASE security no:

1168558 +26,087 ILS 11.40 44,087 0.03 %

This is an English translation of excerpts of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on December 8, 2024 (Ref. No: 2024-01-622721 (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version")). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel and 2 locations in Portugal. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

