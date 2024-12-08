Max Stock Limited: Immediate report of changes to interested party holdings

Max Stock Limited

08 Dec, 2024, 16:58 IST

Regulations 33(b) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970

CAESAREA, Israel, Dec. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced changes to the holdings of a company jointly owned by one of the Company's directors, as follows:

Entity which performed 
the transaction

Relationship to Company's senior officers

Date of 
transaction

Security class

No. of securities
the subject of the
transaction

Averge
price per
security

Total
holdings
after the
purchase

Equity
and
voting
rights

G. Gissin
Advocates Ltd. Co. no.
513359471

A company jointly owned by one of the
Company's directors Adv. Guy Gissin and
his wife Ms. Sigal Gissin Russak

December
5, 2024

Ordinary shares,
TASE security no:
1168558

+26,087

ILS 11.40

44,087

0.03 %

This is an English translation of excerpts of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on December 8, 2024 (Ref. No: 2024-01-622721 (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version")). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel and 2 locations in Portugal. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:

Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited

