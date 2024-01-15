Max Stock Limited: Immediate report of new interested party holdings

Regulations 33(e)-(f) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970

CAESAREA, Israel, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced a new interested party:

Name Transaction Date of

transaction Shares

purchased Average

share

price

paid No. of

shares

following

the

transaction % Total

holdings

following

the

transaction % Total

holdings

following

the

transaction

(fully

diluted

basis) Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings Ltd. TASE share purchase January 11, 2024 3,559,039 ILS 7.08 8,964,273 6.43 % 6.37 %

Breakdown of holdings (following the transaction), by group entities :

Name No. of shares held Profit sharing life insurance policies 7,971,577 Mutual fund management companies 992,696

Details :

Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings Ltd. ("Migdal") holds more than 5% of Max Stock's share capital through the life insurance policies and mutual funds managed by it. Migdal is a public company whose ultimate indirect controlling shareholder is Mr. Shlomo and Ms. Haya Eliyahu (64.28%).

This is an English translation of excerpts of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on January 15, 2024 (Ref. No: 2024-01-006411 (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version")). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

