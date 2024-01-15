Max Stock Limited: Immediate report of new interested party holdings

Max Stock Limited

15 Jan, 2024, 11:55 IST

Regulations 33(e)-(f) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970

CAESAREA, Israel, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced a new interested party:

Name

Transaction

Date of
transaction

Shares
purchased

Average
share
price
paid

No. of
shares
following
the
transaction

% Total
holdings
following
the
transaction

% Total
holdings
following
the
transaction
(fully
diluted
basis)

Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings Ltd.

TASE share purchase

January 11, 2024

3,559,039

ILS 7.08

8,964,273

6.43 %

6.37 %

Breakdown of holdings (following the transaction), by group entities:

Name

No. of shares held

Profit sharing life insurance policies

7,971,577

Mutual fund management companies

992,696

Details:

Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings Ltd. ("Migdal") holds more than 5% of Max Stock's share capital through the life insurance policies and mutual funds managed by it. Migdal is a public company whose ultimate indirect controlling shareholder is Mr. Shlomo and Ms. Haya Eliyahu (64.28%).

This is an English translation of excerpts of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on January 15, 2024 (Ref. No: 2024-01-006411 (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version")). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 63 locations throughout Israel and 2 locations in Portugal. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
[email protected]

