Max Stock Limited releases an immediate report on holdings of interested parties and senior officers as of March 31, 2025

Regulations 33(c)-(d) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970

CAESAREA, Israel, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced holdings of interested parties and senior officers as of March 31, 2026:

A. Corporation's interested parties (including the CEO and directors, and including any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):

Holder no. Holder's Name Name, class and series of security Updated no. of securities % holdings % equity % voting % holdings (on a fully diluted basis) % equity % voting 1 Moose Holdco Ltd. Max Stock Ordinary Share 11,687,631 8.36 8.36 8.31 8.31 2 Ori Max Max Stock Ordinary Share 23,094,700 16.52 16.52 16.42 16.42 3 Y.D. More Investments Ltd. (mutual funds) Max Stock Ordinary Share 2,931,616 2.10 2.10 2.08 2.08 4 More Provident Funds and Pension Ltd. (provident funds) Max Stock Ordinary Share 7,261,661 5.20 5.20 5.16 5.16 5 Max Stock Ltd. Max Stock Ordinary Share 3,658,971 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 6 Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd – Profit sharing life insurance policies Max Stock Ordinary Share 14,226,051 10.18 10.18 10.11 10.11 7 Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. – Mutual funds management companies Max Stock Ordinary Share 3,494,325 2.50 2.50 2.48 2.48 8 G. Gissin Advocates Max Stock Ordinary Share 55,022 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04 9 Meitav Investment House Ltd – Mutual fund management companies Max Stock Ordinary Share 7,115,883 5.09 5.09 5.06 5.06 10 Meitav Investment House Ltd – Market maker Max Stock Ordinary Share -17,219 0 0 0 0 11 Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd – Provident funds Max Stock Ordinary Share 16,149,605 11.55 11.55 11.48 11.48 12 Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd – Nostro Max Stock Ordinary Share 69,024 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 13 Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd – Mutual Funds and ETFs Max Stock Ordinary Share 5,182,558 3.71 3.71 3.68 3.68

% holdings % equity % voting % holdings (on a fully diluted basis) % equity % voting 65.3 65.3 64.87 64.87

B. Corporation's senior officers (excluding the CEO and directors, and excluding any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):

Presented below is a summary table of the holdings of the corporation's senior officers:

Holder no. Holder's Name Name, class and series of security Updated no. of securities % holdings % equity % voting % holdings (on a fully diluted basis) % equity % voting 14 Shlomo Cohen Max Stock Op2020 share options 92,000 0 0 0.07 0.07 15 Shahar Kanizo Max Stock Op2020 share options 23,619 0 0 0.02 0.02 16 Ofir Edri Max Stock Op2020 share options 59,999 0 0 0.04 0.04 17 Talia Sessler Max Stock Op2020 share options 90,163 0 0 0.06 0.06

% holdings % equity % voting % holdings (on a fully diluted basis) % equity % voting 0 0 0.19 0.19

The summary table below includes an overview of interested party holdings which were subject to a change in the reporting period:

Name Balance in previous report (31-Dec-2025) Change (+/-) Maximal holding in period (%) Minimal holding in period (%) Comments (to the best of the Company's knowledge) Moose Holdco Ltd. 23,008,386 -11,320,755



Moose Holdco is wholly (100%) owned (indirectly) by AMI Opportunities, a foreign private investment fund (incorporated in Guernsey). AMI Opportunities is wholly-controlled (indirectly) by AMI Foundation (a corporation incorporated in Guernsey) ("AMI Foundation"). AMI Foundation is advised by Apax Partners Israel Ltd. A shareholders' agreement between Moose Holdco Ltd. and Ori Max Ltd. expired on January 8, 2026, which resulted in the parties no longer being the controlling shareholders of the Company. Ori Max 24,981,492 -1,886,792



The shares are held by Ori Max Ltd., a company wholly owned by Ori Max. A shareholders' agreement between Moose Holdco Ltd. and Ori Max Ltd. expired on January 8, 2026, which resulted in the parties no longer being the controlling shareholders of the Company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd. (Mutual funds) 2,975,344 143,728 2.18 % 2.04 % Y.D. More Investments Ltd. ("More Investments") holds more than 5% of Max Stock's share capital through the mutual funds and provident funds managed by More Investments. More Investments is a public company jointly owned by Messrs. Eli Levi, Yosef Levi, Michael Meirov, Dotan Meirov, Binyamin Meirov and Yosef Meirov. More Provident Funds & Pension Ltd. (Provident funds) 10,051,561 -2,789,900 7.20 % 5.06 % See above. Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings Ltd. – Profit sharing life insurance accounts 14,574,051 -348,000 10.43 % 10.18 % Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. ("Migdal") holds more than 5% of Max Stock's share capital through the mutual funds and provident funds managed by the Migdal corporate group. Migdal is a public company which is ultimately controlled by Mr. Shlomo Eliyahu (45.50%). Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings Ltd. – Mutual fund management companies 3,625,054 -130,729 2.71 % 2.50 % See above. Meitav Investment House Ltd. – Mutual fund management companies 0 +7,115,883 5.29 % 5.02 % Meitav Investment House Ltd. ("Meitav") holds more than 5% of Max Stock's share capital through the mutual funds and provident funds managed by the Meitav corporate group. The controlling shareholders of Meitav Investment House Ltd. are Mr. Avner Stepak and Mr. Eli Barkat. Meitav Investment House Ltd. – Market maker 0 -17,219 0.01 % 0.00 % See above. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd – Provident funds and Provident fund management Companies 0 +16,149,605 11.54 % 0.17 % Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. ("Harel") holds more than 5% of Max Stock's share capital through the mutual funds and provident funds managed by the Harel corporate group. Harel is a public company which is ultimately controlled by Mr. Yair Hamburger, Gideon Hamburger and Nurit Manor. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. - Nostro 0 +69,024 0.54 % 0.00 % See above. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. – Mutual fund management companies 0 +5,182,558 3.73 % 3.42 % See above. Shlomo Cohen 93,000 -1,000



Exercise of employee options. Talia Sesler 0 +90,163



Ms. Sessler was appointed a senior officer of the Company on January 1, 2026, and was holding the options beforehand (see the immediate report of February 17, 2022).

(*) As notified to the Company by the interested party or to the best of the Company's knowledge.

This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on April 20, 2026 (Ref. No. 2026-01-036923) (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il.

Company Contacts:

Talia Sessler,

Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer

[email protected]



SOURCE Max Stock Limited