MAX STOCK LTD. TO PRESENT AT THE 2025 ICR CONFERENCE

CAESAREA, Israel, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced that the Company will present at the 2025 ICR Conference on Monday, January 13, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 p.m. Israel Time. The presentation will be simultaneously broadcast on the Internet and will be available at https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/event-en/

About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel and 2 locations in Portugal. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il.

Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
[email protected]

