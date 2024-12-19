Medial EarlySign Reaches Milestone of 30 Validated Studies Published in Leading Journals and Scientific Poster Sessions

British Medical Journal Open Gastroenterology Publishes NHS Study Indicating ColonFlag™ Assists Detection of Colorectal Cancer

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medial EarlySign (earlysign.com), a pioneering company developing AI-based clinical predictive analytics, today announced a significant milestone with the publication of its 30th validated study in leading scientific journals. The latest study, published in British Medical Journal Open Gastroenterology, highlights the effectiveness of EarlySign's ColonFlag™ algorithm in the detection of colorectal cancer (CRC) and high-risk adenomas (HRA).

Authored by Dr. Ruth M. Ayling and Dr. Finbarr Cotter, Professor at Barts and the London School of Medicine, the study underscores ColonFlag's potential to aid in the early detection of CRC. It can be accessed at: https://bmjopengastro.bmj.com/content/11/1/e001372.

Since its founding, Medial EarlySign has prioritized independent validation of its research across multiple healthcare environments. These rigorous studies, conducted in collaboration with leading research partners, ensure the highest standards of quality, explainability, and transferability. The company's commercial products, including ColonFlag, are developed under ISO-compliant medical device quality standards, further cementing their reliability in clinical settings.

"ColonFlag has been shown to improve prediction of high risk of colon cancer for patients with a low FIT result, and increase cancer findings by 7%," commented Professor Finbarr Cotter, "We believe that physicians and caregivers can greatly benefit from innovative new technologies to promote engagement and screening which can provide patients more precise, personalized care."

"With a foundation built on quality and clinical rigor, we continue our efforts to validate our models to show accurate, effective, and consistent results across datasets from different sources and in multiple use cases to assist in increasing early detection," said Ori Geva, co-founder and CEO of Medial EarlySign. "With our predictive platform available worldwide to health systems and life science companies, our data science and clinical research teams are committed to transforming readily available health data into actionable insights that keep people healthier, for longer."

About Medial EarlySign

Medial EarlySign's AI-driven machine learning solutions empower healthcare stakeholders to keep patients healthier for extended periods. In the U.S., the ColonFlag algorithm is marketed as LGI-Flag™, aiding in the detection of lower gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The company's advanced models derive actionable clinical insights from massive datasets, helping improve patient outcomes, optimize diagnostics, and enhance medication management. Medial EarlySign's purpose-built development environment ensures precision decision-making, supported by peer-reviewed studies published by leading healthcare organizations worldwide. Among its many achievements, EarlySign was named a winner of the CMS AI Health Outcomes Challenge.

For more information, please visit: https://earlysign.com/.

