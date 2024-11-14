MedOrion Enhances Its Behavioral Science Software with New CAHPS Solution
14 Nov, 2024, 15:00 IST
MedOrion's solution seamlessly combines behavioral science and AI to uncover members' psychological motivations, achieving a notable 5% increase in CAHPS GNC and a 26% reduction in complaint rates
LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedOrion, a leading healthcare software company, announces today the release of a new CAHPS solution, expanding its proven behavioral science platform to the member satisfaction domain.
Its innovative Electronic Behavioral Record (EBR) engine has already transformed quality outcomes for leading health plans in the pharmacy and HEDIS spaces. With its new CAHPS solution, MedOrion continues to empower health plans to drive results across multiple-star rating measures, providing a holistic and cost-effective platform.
