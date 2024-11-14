MedOrion Enhances Its Behavioral Science Software with New CAHPS Solution

To celebrate the launch, MedOrion is hosting a free webinar, "Unlocking New CAHPS Insights: Fireside Chat with Industry Experts," on December 4th, 2024, at 11:00 AM EST.

Attendees will gain actionable strategies from a panel of distinguished experts, including David Reid, Senior Director of Medicare Member Experience at Florida Blue; Misty Roberts, VP of Quality & Performance Outcomes at CareSource; and Dr. David B. Nash, Professor of Health Policy at Jefferson College of Population Health. Register here to secure your spot.

CAHPS scores pose a unique challenge for health plans, as they rely on unpredictable member sampling through surveys. MedOrion's solution leverages its proprietary, scalable, behavioral science engine (EBR) to identify members at risk of low satisfaction scores and to effectively engage and persuade ALL OF THEM to take actions that increase their likelihood of becoming satisfied members.

This unique approach facilitates meaningful interactions even with challenging populations, such as those with Social Risk Factors (SRFs), helping health plans proactively improve the member experience while advancing health equity.

About MedOrion

MedOrion develops a healthcare SaaS solution that helps organizations improve clinical quality and financial outcomes by continually uncovering and addressing members' psychological barriers to action and automatically persuading them to adhere to medical guidelines.

With over 4 million members managed, MedOrion has consistently delivered impressive results for industry leaders, translating behavioral insights into substantial gains in health outcomes.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2556852/Medorion_Webinar_Invite.jpg

SOURCE MedOrion