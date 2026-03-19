Meitav Investment House Reports Record Q4 and Full-Year 2025 Results with 24% Revenue Growth and 40% Increase in Operating Profit; Reaffirms 20% Profitability Growth Target for 2026

Total Assets Under Management (AUM) reached NIS 407 billion (~$128 billion) at year-end 2025, an increase of 24% compared to Dec 31, 2024.

Credit portfolio in the non-bank credit segment: NIS 3,697 million, as at December 31, 2025.

Number of clients in the retail brokerage segment: 116,000 as at December 31, 2025.

Full-Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues increased 24% year-over-year to a record level of NIS 2,010 million (~$630 million).

Operating profit increased 40% year-over-year to a record of NIS 682 million (~$214 million).

Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 41%, compared to 35% in 2024.

Earnings per share (EPS) for 2025 totaled NIS 5.51 (~$1.73), an increase of 47% compared to FY 2024.

In December 2025 management successfully completed a NIS 500 million (~$157 million) equity raise, with the participation of top-tier international institutional investors.

Fourth-Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues increased 29% year-over-year to NIS 567 million (~$178 million).

Operating profit increased 44% year-over-year to NIS 190 million (~$60 million).

Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 40%, compared to 37% in Q4 2024.

Net inflows into long-term savings (LTS) products exceeded NIS 9 billion (~$3 billion) in Q4 2025.

"We are pleased to report record financial results and KPIs in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025," said Ilan Raviv, Chief Executive Officer of Meitav Investment House. "Revenue and profitability growth, combined with continued positive net client inflows across our core savings and investment products, demonstrate our ability to execute consistently in a dynamic and challenging market environment."

"In December, we completed a successful global offering, with Jefferies serving as sole global coordinator, raising approximately NIS 500 million (~$157 million) from top-tier international and Israeli institutional investors. The transaction reflects strong global confidence in our strategy and reinforces our ability to deploy capital strategically to drive long-term growth. We remain focused on disciplined execution across all business lines supported by a strong start to 2026. In January 2026 net inflows were the highest in the industry, reinforcing the momentum we established in 2025. To allow our investors to monitor our progress and solid growth, we plan on regularly reporting monthly KPIs showcasing our progress. Lastly, we would like to reaffirm our guidance for 2026 of 20% profitability growth year-over-year, subject to market conditions."

Einat Rom, Chief Financial Officer of Meitav Investment House added, "Our 2025 financial results demonstrate disciplined financial management and operational strength. We sustained profitable growth, with revenues up 24% and our ability to maintain a very modest increase of only 7% in our G&A expenses led to a 40 % growth in our operating profit year-over-year, while strengthening the balance sheet. This performance was supported by the successful equity raise at the end of the year, which served as a vote of confidence by leading global investors."

Assets Under Management and Business Momentum

As of December 31, 2025, Meitav's assets under management (AUM) totaled NIS 407 billion (~$128 billion), increasing to approximately NIS 430billion (~$135 billion) as of February 27, 2026, reflecting a strong start to the year with NIS 23 billion (~$7 billion) in incremental growth since year-end.

In 2025, regarding Meitav's long term AUM, inflows accounted for 17% of the AUM growth while the performance contributed an additional 15% of AUM growth. Looking back on the last 5 years, this 17% level represents the average annual inflows into the long term savings segment.

These results reflect continued strong demand for Meitav's investment products, ongoing growth in mandatory pension contributions, and the Company's robust positioning in both the long-term savings (LTS) and short-term savings (STS) activities.

Non-Bank Credit

The Company's non-bank credit activities continued to expand, contributing to overall revenue growth. The credit portfolio demonstrated consistent growth, supporting Meitav's strategy to diversify sources of earnings while maintaining disciplined risk management. Credit portfolio as at December 31, 2025 amounted to NIS 3.7 billion (~$1.2 billion).

Retail Brokerage

Meitav merged its retail and institutional brokerage operations in early 2026, strengthening its client service capabilities and providing greater revenue stability across market cycles. Retail client activity remains robust, with approximately 121,000 clients as of February 27, 2026.

Alternative Investments

Under the Meitav Access platform, two new alternative funds were launched, focused on infrastructure and real estate co-investments. Additionally, Meitav consolidated its recently acquired Trio hedge fund beginning in Q4 2025, with its AUM of approximately NIS 650 million. The total AUM in alternative investments amounted to approximately NIS 1.4 billion (~$439 million) as at December 31, 2025. These initiatives reflect the Company's continued addition of high-value investment opportunities.

Technology and Operational Efficiency

Meitav continues to invest in AI-based systems and technological capabilities that have proven to be effective tools for streamlining organizational processes and achieving significant savings. These systems enable automated actions such as reading, processing, and updating documents and emails, primarily in the LTS and retail brokerage companies, while maintaining strict quality control.

Client servicing is also incorporating AI-based solutions, including utilizing the Company's contacts with Israeli AI companies which have developed innovative solutions, which improve our client servicing abilities.

In addition, the integration of AI-based solutions in the Company's IT R&D significantly shortens time-to-market, reduces costs, and improves the quality of finished products. Programming tasks that previously took weeks to complete are now finished within days or even hours. These systems allow the Company to provide advanced, precise, and efficient technological solutions, leading us toward a future of business excellence and substantial cost savings. The Company believes that AI will be a major element allowing it to continue rapid top line growth while keeping G&A costs constrained.

Conference Call Dial-in Details:

Today at 1:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. Israel Time, Ilan Raviv, CEO and Einat Rom, CFO will hold a conference call in English and will review the financial results in more detail. Interested investors are encouraged to use the link below to join the call:

Link to join conference call: https://www.veidan-conferencing.com/meitav-conferencing

A recording of the conference will be available here

The conference call does not replace the need to review the Company's financial statements, which include full and precise disclosure.

About Meitav Investment House

Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) is one of Israel's largest, most experienced investment houses, managing approximately NIS 407 billion for over 1.6 million clients as of 2025. Established in 1979, the firm specializes in provident and pension funds, mutual funds, and tailored portfolio management, offering advanced, technology-driven financial solutions. In addition, Meitav has a large retail brokerage platform, credit activities and alternative asset management.

For more information, please visit: https://www.meitav.co.il/en

Company Contact:

Einat Rom, CFO

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

Forward–Looking Statements



Certain matters discussed in this press release, including projections, guidance and other statements regarding future events or the Company's future financial performance, constitute forward–looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. Forward–looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory developments and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Meitav undertakes no obligation to update these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

All financial information is presented in New Israeli Shekels (NIS). U.S. dollar amounts are presented solely for convenience at an exchange rate of 1 USD = 3.19NIS and do not represent actual amounts received or paid.

[1]The information below excludes the effect of provisions for legal claims

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SOURCE Meitav Investment House