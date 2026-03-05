Meitav Investment House to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Hold a Conference Call on Thursday, March 19, 2026

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) announced today that its financial statements for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2025, will be published on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

The financial statements and the investor presentation will be posted on Meitav's website as well as on the Israel Securities Authority's website (MAGNA) and on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange's website (MAYA).

On the same day, March 19 at 1:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. Israel Time, Ilan Raviv, Meitav Chief Executive Officer and Einat Rom, Chief Financial Officer will host a conference call in English to review the financial results in more detail, the call will be followed by a question-and-answer session (Q&A).

Link to join the conference call:

https://www.veidan-conferencing.com/meitav-conferencing

The conference call does not replace the need to review the Company's financial statements which include full and precise disclosure.

About Meitav Investment House

Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) is one of Israel's largest, most experienced investment houses, managing financial assets of approximately NIS 383 billion for over 1.5 million clients as of Nov. 2025. Established in 1979, the firm specializes in provident and pension funds, mutual funds, and tailored portfolio management, offering advanced, technology-driven financial solutions. In addition Meitav has a large retail brokerage platform, credit activities and alternative asset management.



For more information, please visit: https://www.meitav.co.il/en/investor_relations

