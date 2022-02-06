ME's leading insurer NLG unifies its systems under Oracle Fusion with 4i Apps as its technology partner

As a part of their digital transformation strategy, NLG was exploring possibilities on integrating all their core systems under a single platform for better operational efficiencies. NLG was finding it challenging to continue with the traditional accounting system that was operational for the past several years. So, they decided to embrace Oracle Fusion Cloud after careful evaluation of other products in the market. 4i Apps was chosen as the strategic partner based on their credentials in the region for delivering several Oracle Fusion Cloud implementations.

The Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP system is a fully integrated one, which allows users to access Finance, Procurement, Innovation, HCM and Payroll under a single Cloud platform. Oracle Fusion Cloud releases 100s of new features every quarter and users have immediate access to the new features.

"NLG has a strong Digital Transformation Strategy, and the implementation of Oracle ERP system would be a significant achievement towards strengthening our financial operations. We need to continue on this path of Change Management with full determination and make this system work seamlessly," Says S. Venkatachalam, CEO of NLG.

NLG's ERP system now serves as the backbone of the financial operations to the entire organization and would redefine NLG's servicing standards significantly.

NLG and 4i Apps team celebrated the Oracle Fusion Cloud Go-Live success meet on 26th January 2022. NLG has planned to implement Oracle Enterprise Performance Management and Custom Bolton Investment Module in Phase II.

"We are very proud to be associated with NLG. We believe Oracle Cloud implementation will accelerate their growth and wish them all success," said Ravisankar, Head of Middle East for 4i Apps.

4i Apps is the fastest growing Oracle Cloud partner, having enabled 500+ Organizations on Oracle Cloud. With over 13 years of operations in Middle East, 4i Apps is the preferred Oracle partner for many public and private sectors. 4i has 450+ Oracle consultants workforce with offices in 10 locations globally.

