Mesh Security Announces General Availability of Mesh CSMA 1.0 - Transforming Cybersecurity for Modern Enterprise

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh Security, Inc., a pioneering leader in data-driven cybersecurity, today announced the General Availability (GA) of its flagship Mesh CSMA 1.0 platform. This launch is a transformative milestone, positioning Mesh as a leading CSMA solution for cloud-first modern enterprises.

Mesh CSMA is a Cyber Security Mesh Architecture platform that empowers organizations to transform existing security data, tools, and infrastructure into a unified, autonomous defense. This enables security teams to move beyond traditional, tool-centric models, scattered data, and fragmented operations, unlocking the potential of security investments with seamless, enterprise-wide interoperability that adaptively strengthens defenses against sophisticated cyberattacks.

Mesh CSMA provides unparalleled visibility and control across identities, endpoints, data, multi-cloud, SaaS, CI/CD, and networks. Mesh is a vendor-agnostic and agentless platform that seamlessly integrates within minutes across layers, technologies, and environments, using its unique proprietary data connector or via its vast coverage available with the release of Mesh CSMA 1.0 with over 100 integrations.

"Security leaders today are under immense pressure to do more with less — consolidating data and tools, eliminating inefficiencies, and amplifying results," said Bradley Schaufenbuel, CISO and Vice President at a leading financial services company. "Mesh CSMA provides best-of-breed frameworks with seamless integration, delivering real-time, context-aware security."

Key Strategic Features of Mesh CSMA 1.0:

Seamless and Swift Deployment: From a basic integration in minutes to a fully operational platform in under an hour, Mesh CSMA offers a broad range of capabilities to enhance organizational controls and effectiveness.

Unified Risk & Exposure Management: Mesh CSMA enables comprehensive identification, prioritization, and automated remediation of critical risks, achieving up to a 90% reduction in attack surface.

Advanced Threat Detection: Leveraging unparalleled context-awareness, Mesh CSMA offers a real-time, data-driven threat detection engine that synthesizes cross-domain telemetry in seconds.

Predictive Analytics: An adaptive model that continuously learns, models, anticipates, and responds to emerging enterprise-wide threats based on business context, minimizing incident impact, and strengthening resilience.

Integrated Operations: Designed to fully leverage existing security frameworks, Mesh CSMA provides cohesive, context-aware access to security data, tools, and systems—enabling limitless security applications and reducing operational costs significantly.

"With Mesh CSMA 1.0, we're providing a single data-driven security intelligence layer that makes Cyber Security Mesh Architecture accessible to organizations rapidly," said Netanel (Neo) Azoulay, CEO of Mesh Security. "This release offers 'dataization' of modern security challenges. Mesh CSMA transforms disjointed security into autonomous defense, turning security complexities into certainty."

Early adopters in the finance, technology, and insurance sectors leveraged an earlier version of Mesh CSMA to protect sensitive assets and ensure mission continuity against attacks. These organizations achieved measurable ROI and strategic gains in visibility, security posture, threat detection, and streamlined operations. All Mesh CSMA customers were seamlessly upgraded to the latest version, Mesh CSMA 1.0, with no further action required.

Explore the Strategic Edge of Cyber Mesh Security Architecture

The general availability of Mesh CSMA solidifies Mesh Security as the go-to choice for forward-thinking organizations adopting Cyber Security Mesh Architecture

For more information on Mesh Security and CSMA 1.0, visit www.mesh.security or contact us at [email protected]

About Mesh Security

Based in Palo Alto, California, Mesh Security is a leader in Cyber Security Mesh Architecture (CSMA). Mesh empowers businesses to protect their critical assets, data, cloud, and infrastructure in today's complex digital environment.

